PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU shares Christmas with more than 24 thousand children from areas of influence of its operations

PETROPERU has shared the joy of Christmas with more than 24,000 children from different communities in the regions Piura, Lambayeque, Cajamarca, La Libertad, Áncash, Lima, Amazonas, Ucayali, Moquegua and Cerro de Pasco, as part of its social program 'Despertando Sonrisas'.

Unlike in previous years, this time the artistic and recreational activities were not carried out in order to maintain the mandatory social distancing, however, in coordination with the authorities and neighborhood leaders of the areas of influence of PETROPERU's operations, has been delivering gifts and Christmas packs for children in the most vulnerable areas.

Following biosecurity protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, PETROPERU personnel have been delivering toys and Christmas kits to the authorities of the communities, populated centers and hamlets, within the sphere of influence of the Norperuano Pipeline (ONP), so that these in turn, send them to each family in your community.

The same was also done with the neighborhood councils of the province of Talara, where a total of 4,500 toys and Christmas kits have been delivered. In Iquitos, Despertando Sonrisas has benefited 4,289 children and in Villa El Salvador, in Lima, 629 children with limited economic resources.

This PETROPERU social program also benefited children living in the areas near the Piura, Talara, Yurimaguas, Pucallpa and Ninacaca sales plants, as well as the Salaverry, Chimbote, Etén, Callao and Mollendo terminals.

Since the beginning of its operations, PETROPERU develops activities and social projects in the areas of influence of its operations, as part of its commitment - established in its Social Management plan - to achieve well-being and strengthen good relations with the communities, putting special emphasis on these end of the year dates, in which solidarity, gratitude and hope for a better future are fostered.