Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU takes over natural gas concession in the south west of the country

12/31/2020 | 12:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Starting tomorrow, Saturday, December 19, PETROPERU will take over the Concession of the Natural Gas Distribution System by Pipeline Network of the South West Concession, for up to three years, announced its Commercial Manager, Arturo Vargas Romero, in a virtual press conference.

He indicated that, at the request of the Executive, PETROPERU will assume the administration of this temporary concession in order to guarantee the continuity of the provision of the public service of natural gas distribution through the pipeline network of the Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna regions.

Likewise, he informed that this assignment is assumed with full responsibility in a key period for the state company, which is in a modernization process that includes the implementation of important activities that allow PETROPERU to evolve, maintaining the leadership and sustainability of the business , with transparency, and social and environmental responsibility.

In that sense, he said that he has been working on the implementation of a new positioning strategy for the Company, to maintain its leadership in the marketing and distribution of quality fuels throughout the national territory, where it has the largest supply network from the country.

He noted that among these projects the implementation of a franchise-type mechanism for the PETROPERU brand service station network is underway, as well as the launch of new products and services; among which is the Fleet Card, the Blue PETROPERU additive, the first electrostation (for electric vehicles), among others; those that will accompany the change of visual identity of the state company.

'Since 2012 we have been working on a change that responds to the new challenges that the industry presented. We have been taking small steps in that direction and now, in ´the new reality´ that Peru, the world and all companies are experiencing, it is time to launch this new value proposition', Vargas Romero remarked.

The official emphasized that world-class competitors have reached the national market and the existing ones have intensified their aggressiveness, so -he said- 'it is essential to improve our competitiveness in the market. For this, different commercial strategies are being developed, one of which involves changing the visual identity of the Company'.

He added that the change is based on market research that includes the requirements of industrial customers, owners of service stations and the perceptions of opinion leaders, the general public and the Company's own workers. With this strategy, PETROPERÚ seeks to improve the level of sales, in addition to boosting the energy sector for the country.

'The brands are renewed approximately every ten years: we have waited 50 years. Customers and the world have changed, we cannot wait any longer,' Vargas Romero remarked, after noting that PETROPERÚ aspires to position itself as the engine of change and progress in the country.

He also recalled that at the end of next year the start-up and start of operations of the new Talara Refinery is scheduled, which is being built under the highest international standards, which will allow it to produce gasoline, diesel and LPG with a maximum content of 50 parts per million of sulfur for its commercialization in the international market.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 17:16:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pKNDI SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
GL
12:39pAPPLEGREEN : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Applegreen Plc
PR
12:39pQSR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc.
GL
12:38pBABA INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited
GL
12:35pBritain backtracks over Brexit curbs on cross-border swaps trading
RE
12:35pGDRX SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
GL
12:35pCapricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Issues Stock Options
NE
12:33pSNANF INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sona Nanotech Inc.
GL
12:32pLGL GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:32pMULTIMEDIA UPDATE : PureK Holdings Corp. to Acquire No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5SHIN POONG PHARM.CO.,LTD. : A (markets) journal of the plague year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ