PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU takes over natural gas concession in the south west of the country

Starting tomorrow, Saturday, December 19, PETROPERU will take over the Concession of the Natural Gas Distribution System by Pipeline Network of the South West Concession, for up to three years, announced its Commercial Manager, Arturo Vargas Romero, in a virtual press conference.

He indicated that, at the request of the Executive, PETROPERU will assume the administration of this temporary concession in order to guarantee the continuity of the provision of the public service of natural gas distribution through the pipeline network of the Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna regions.

Likewise, he informed that this assignment is assumed with full responsibility in a key period for the state company, which is in a modernization process that includes the implementation of important activities that allow PETROPERU to evolve, maintaining the leadership and sustainability of the business , with transparency, and social and environmental responsibility.

In that sense, he said that he has been working on the implementation of a new positioning strategy for the Company, to maintain its leadership in the marketing and distribution of quality fuels throughout the national territory, where it has the largest supply network from the country.

He noted that among these projects the implementation of a franchise-type mechanism for the PETROPERU brand service station network is underway, as well as the launch of new products and services; among which is the Fleet Card, the Blue PETROPERU additive, the first electrostation (for electric vehicles), among others; those that will accompany the change of visual identity of the state company.

'Since 2012 we have been working on a change that responds to the new challenges that the industry presented. We have been taking small steps in that direction and now, in ´the new reality´ that Peru, the world and all companies are experiencing, it is time to launch this new value proposition', Vargas Romero remarked.

The official emphasized that world-class competitors have reached the national market and the existing ones have intensified their aggressiveness, so -he said- 'it is essential to improve our competitiveness in the market. For this, different commercial strategies are being developed, one of which involves changing the visual identity of the Company'.

He added that the change is based on market research that includes the requirements of industrial customers, owners of service stations and the perceptions of opinion leaders, the general public and the Company's own workers. With this strategy, PETROPERÚ seeks to improve the level of sales, in addition to boosting the energy sector for the country.

'The brands are renewed approximately every ten years: we have waited 50 years. Customers and the world have changed, we cannot wait any longer,' Vargas Romero remarked, after noting that PETROPERÚ aspires to position itself as the engine of change and progress in the country.

He also recalled that at the end of next year the start-up and start of operations of the new Talara Refinery is scheduled, which is being built under the highest international standards, which will allow it to produce gasoline, diesel and LPG with a maximum content of 50 parts per million of sulfur for its commercialization in the international market.