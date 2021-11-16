PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Petroperú reports on tests prior to the start-up of the New Talara Refinery

PETROPERÚ informs the population of Talara the following:
As part of the work prior to the start of operations of the New Talara Refinery, pneumatic tests with air and steaming activities (steam cleaning) of all equipment and systems are being carried out on a daily and continuous basis
As a result of these activities, the population will be able to perceive loud sounds as a result of the release of pressurized air and a layer of whitish water vapor on the facilities of the new refinery complex, which have no negative impact. Likewise, training with controlled fire has been carried out.
At the same time, intensive practice and training activities have been carried out in the use of the firefighting systems of the new refinery complex, which involve drills with siren sounds for the practices of the emergency brigades of the new refinery. The siren blasts that will be heard will be one blast and two blasts, signifying system test and drill, respectively.
PETROPERÚ reaffirms its commitment to maintain permanent communication with the population, for this reason we will continue to report in a timely manner the main actions undertaken prior to the start of operations of our new refinery complex, through our official channels and those of the Citizen Information and Participation Office, OIPC. Facebook: OIPC Informa, website: www.oipc.com.peand telephone service lines: 923142258, 924397135 or 970431490.
