PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Statement on the new visual identity of PETROPERU

Due to the journalistic versions about the selective award 0005-2020-OFP/PETROPERU, we address the public opinion to report the following:

1. We clarify that the aforementioned contract is not for a change of visual identity or to pay for a new logo. This change was already made between 2012 and 2014 and has been validated for 8 years by 7 different directories (and approved by 4 of them). It is now time to start this change of visual identity.

2. This is because the Company has made a decision that is related to its sustainability. It is a change in the positioning strategy in the market, given that competition has increased and we must provide our clients with competitive advantages that are reflected in a comprehensive modernization, which incorporates our visual identity.

3. World-class competitors have reached the national market and those that were already there have intensified their aggressiveness, so it is essential to improve our value proposition. To this end, different commercial strategies are being developed, one of which involves changing the visual identity of the Company.

4. This change is based on market research that includes the requirements of industrial customers, owners of service stations (gas stations), and perceptions of opinion leaders, the general public and the Company's own workers.

5. It seeks to connect with new audiences by offering a service experience in accordance with the expectations of our stakeholders; with which it is expected to recover and maintain our market share, and in this way offer a good product with a better level of service and at a price accessible to the consumer.

6. The service to which the note refers considers the creation and production of spots and graphic communications that make it possible to publicize Petroperu's new value proposition as part of the new positioning of the brand; indispensable due to the market context.

7. In this context, the change in visual identity seeks to improve PETROPERU's competitiveness in order to add value to the Company and thus further increase its contribution to the country, as one of the main contributors to the public treasury; as well as for the reactivation of the national economy.