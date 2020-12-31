Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Statement on the new visual identity of PETROPERU

12/31/2020 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Due to the journalistic versions about the selective award 0005-2020-OFP/PETROPERU, we address the public opinion to report the following:

1. We clarify that the aforementioned contract is not for a change of visual identity or to pay for a new logo. This change was already made between 2012 and 2014 and has been validated for 8 years by 7 different directories (and approved by 4 of them). It is now time to start this change of visual identity.

2. This is because the Company has made a decision that is related to its sustainability. It is a change in the positioning strategy in the market, given that competition has increased and we must provide our clients with competitive advantages that are reflected in a comprehensive modernization, which incorporates our visual identity.

3. World-class competitors have reached the national market and those that were already there have intensified their aggressiveness, so it is essential to improve our value proposition. To this end, different commercial strategies are being developed, one of which involves changing the visual identity of the Company.

4. This change is based on market research that includes the requirements of industrial customers, owners of service stations (gas stations), and perceptions of opinion leaders, the general public and the Company's own workers.

5. It seeks to connect with new audiences by offering a service experience in accordance with the expectations of our stakeholders; with which it is expected to recover and maintain our market share, and in this way offer a good product with a better level of service and at a price accessible to the consumer.

6. The service to which the note refers considers the creation and production of spots and graphic communications that make it possible to publicize Petroperu's new value proposition as part of the new positioning of the brand; indispensable due to the market context.

7. In this context, the change in visual identity seeks to improve PETROPERU's competitiveness in order to add value to the Company and thus further increase its contribution to the country, as one of the main contributors to the public treasury; as well as for the reactivation of the national economy.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 17:18:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pKNDI SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
GL
12:39pAPPLEGREEN : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Applegreen Plc
PR
12:39pQSR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc.
GL
12:38pBABA INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited
GL
12:35pBritain backtracks over Brexit curbs on cross-border swaps trading
RE
12:35pGDRX SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
GL
12:35pCapricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Issues Stock Options
NE
12:33pSNANF INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sona Nanotech Inc.
GL
12:32pLGL GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:32pMULTIMEDIA UPDATE : PureK Holdings Corp. to Acquire No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5SHIN POONG PHARM.CO.,LTD. : A (markets) journal of the plague year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ