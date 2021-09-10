Log in
PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Survivors and relatives of victims of the Yurimaguas river accident received specialized medical attention

09/10/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Survivors and relatives of the victims of the unfortunate river accident, which occurred in Yurimaguas last Sunday, August 29, received specialized care in the medical campaign organized and led by Caritas, with the participation of the Yurimaguas Community Mental Health Center and PETROPERÚ.

During the conference, which took place at the Ricardo Cruzalegui stadium, 150 people were attended in the specialties of family medicine, psychology, psychiatry, pediatrics, nursing, speech therapy, occupational therapy and triage, which were carried out following all the COVID-19 biosafety protocols.

PETROPERÚ joined this important initiative, providing logistical support for the realization of this medical campaign that benefited the members of the Nueva Jerusalén Evangelical Pentecostal Church, who were affected by the river accident. Likewise, it delivered medicines for patients who required treatment by prescription.

The environment installed by the state company, for the care of the families of the victims of the tragic river accident in Puerto Zamora, will continue to provide psychological, social and humanitarian support until this week. In a similar fashion, the delivery of food baskets to the affected families has been coordinated.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS