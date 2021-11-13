PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : The New Talara Refinery in the final stage of construction

The Regional Governor of Piura, Servando García Correa, along with the Regional Director of Energy and Mines, Duberli López Orozco, paid a visit to the facilities of the New Talara Refinery, where they verified the progress of this energy project declared of public need and national interest through Law 30130.

Prior to the tour of the works in progress, the General Manager of PETROPERÚ, Hugo Chávez Arévalo, reported that the megaproject has an integral progress of 96.4%, being in its final stage of construction, with the prospect of starting its progressive start in April of next year, thanks to important strategies implemented by the current Board of Directors and administration.

The New Talara Refinery is the most important energy project in the country and is being carried out with the objective of producing quality fuels that contribute to preserving the country's air quality and the health of Peruvians.

García Correa highlighted the importance of this project, which during its execution has contributed to boosting the local and regional economy, generating thousands of jobs and a development pole. He also highlighted the environmental contribution of this new refining complex by producing fuels with a maximum of 50 parts per million of sulfur.

The New Talara Refinery will consist mainly of 16 process units and 5 auxiliary units, a highly complex and deep conversion facility with patented technology by the most recognized companies in the refining sector such as: EXXON Mobil (USA), Axens (France), UOP (USA) and Haldor Topsoe (Denmark). In this way, it will be in line with the new demands of the international energy market.

Commitment with Talara

The General Manager of PETROPERÚ, Hugo Chávez Arévalo, met with the Provincial Mayor of Talara, José Vitonera Infante, to whom he ratified the permanent commitment of the state company with the sustainable development of the oil province, for which they will continue working in the execution of important joint projects for the benefit of the Talara population.

At the meeting, held at the PETROPERÚ facilities, it was agreed to continue with the necessary actions to lift in the short term the electrical interference that prevents the municipality from completing the works of the Yale bridge, as well as the next delivery by PETROPERÚ as a loan, of a desalination plant with a capacity of two thousand cubic meters of water per day, among other actions for the benefit of the people of Talara.