PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : UNI students took a virtual tour of the New Talara Refinery in PETROPERÚ

Students from the professional schools of Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Petrochemical Engineering, of the National University of Engineering (UNI), participated in a virtual tour of the modern facilities of the New Talara Refinery, of PETROPERÚ, whose progress in its construction is above 96%.

The conference, called 'Energy Tours, getting to know the New Talara Refinery', was carried out in coordination with that superior house of studies and included a presentation on the benefits and advantages of this energy project, the most important in the country, which is built with the objective of producing cleaner fuels that contribute to preserving air quality and the health of Peruvians.

The visit included an innovative 360° video that allowed the university students to see the new refining complex that will produce fuels with less than 50 parts per million of sulfur for national consumption, using the latest technology supported by renowned companies such as the French Axens, the American Exxon Mobil and the Danish Haldor Topsoe.

Officials of the state company cleared the various queries of the participants, who, in addition to learning about the new refinery complex, were informed about the Social Management actions carried out by PETROPERÚ in Talara.

In this way, the community is kept informed about the execution of this megaproject, which is built by mandate of Law 30130, which declares its priority execution of public necessity and national interest to ensure the preservation of air quality and health. public.