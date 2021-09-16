Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Workshops, talks and conferences are part of the varied cultural agenda of PETROPERÚ

09/16/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of its constant commitment to promoting culture and education in our country, the PETROPERÚ Cultural Center presents a varied agenda of activities that the public can access for free through Facebook Live or the website www.cultura.petroperu.com.pe

On Mondays and Tuesdays of this month, novel and narrative workshops for women will be held, by the outstanding writers Claudia Salazar and Katty Serrano, respectively. Both activities are carried out within the framework of the promotion of literary creation among students, new writers and the public interested in learning and perfecting their writing process and continuing to spread education in all provinces of the country.

Every Thursday in September the cycle of conferences 'Crossroads of the Bicentennial' takes place. This Thursday 16, starting at 6:00 pm, there will be the participation of the researcher from Columbia University (New York) Antonio Espinoza, who will present the conference: 'Primary education in Peru in the long 19th century: between democratic rhetoric and hierarchical realities'. The teacher and literary critic Marcel Velásquez will act as moderator.

This series of conferences is oriented to offer a vision of some of the major challenges of the Peruvian republican experience in a Latin American context, emphasizing problems such as indigenous languages, initial public education and the transition from a corporate society to a society of individuals in the modernity.

Like every Friday, starting at 11:00 a.m., the cycle of conferences 'Copersaciones de Oro' is held, dedicated to the winners of the Copé Poetry Award. This Friday 17th, there will be the participation of Gonzalo Portals, Copé Gold Award at the VI Poetry Biennial '1993 Copé Award'. The conduction will be in charge of the writer and teacher Juan Manuel Chávez.

In this way, PETROPERÚ pays tribute to the main literary contest in the country, disseminates the writers selected from the contest for new generations and consolidates its presence as a company committed for more than four decades to the dissemination of culture throughout the country.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:29pINSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC/MN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pPurpose Investments Inc. Announces September Distributions
GL
05:28pFUSION ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:28pMethanex Announces a 5% Share Repurchase Program
GL
05:27pIndustrials Fall as Investors Eye Pullback -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:26pDMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. IV : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:26pHUMBL Announces Launch of HUMBL Tickets Platform
GL
05:25pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Lower at 20602.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pRANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:25pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.10% Lower at 113794.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5Fed's Powell orders sweeping ethics review after officials' trading pro..

HOT NEWS