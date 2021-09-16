PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Workshops, talks and conferences are part of the varied cultural agenda of PETROPERÚ

As part of its constant commitment to promoting culture and education in our country, the PETROPERÚ Cultural Center presents a varied agenda of activities that the public can access for free through Facebook Live or the website www.cultura.petroperu.com.pe

On Mondays and Tuesdays of this month, novel and narrative workshops for women will be held, by the outstanding writers Claudia Salazar and Katty Serrano, respectively. Both activities are carried out within the framework of the promotion of literary creation among students, new writers and the public interested in learning and perfecting their writing process and continuing to spread education in all provinces of the country.

Every Thursday in September the cycle of conferences 'Crossroads of the Bicentennial' takes place. This Thursday 16, starting at 6:00 pm, there will be the participation of the researcher from Columbia University (New York) Antonio Espinoza, who will present the conference: 'Primary education in Peru in the long 19th century: between democratic rhetoric and hierarchical realities'. The teacher and literary critic Marcel Velásquez will act as moderator.

This series of conferences is oriented to offer a vision of some of the major challenges of the Peruvian republican experience in a Latin American context, emphasizing problems such as indigenous languages, initial public education and the transition from a corporate society to a society of individuals in the modernity.

Like every Friday, starting at 11:00 a.m., the cycle of conferences 'Copersaciones de Oro' is held, dedicated to the winners of the Copé Poetry Award. This Friday 17th, there will be the participation of Gonzalo Portals, Copé Gold Award at the VI Poetry Biennial '1993 Copé Award'. The conduction will be in charge of the writer and teacher Juan Manuel Chávez.

In this way, PETROPERÚ pays tribute to the main literary contest in the country, disseminates the writers selected from the contest for new generations and consolidates its presence as a company committed for more than four decades to the dissemination of culture throughout the country.