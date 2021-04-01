PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Latest News PETROPERÚ maintains the continuity of natural gas supply in the south of the country Mar-30-2021 PETROPERÚ's leadership is recognized in the implementation of a new franchise model Mar-30-2021

Log in
PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Latest News

04/01/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Mar-30-2021

PETROPERÚ maintains the continuity of natural gas supply in the south of the country

Since December 2020, the state company provides a continuous service to families, businesses and industry in Arequipa, Moquegua, Ilo and Tacna.

Three months after PETROPERÚ took over the administration of the natural gas public service in the southwest concession, the more than 12 thousand families connected in Arequipa, Moquegua, Ilo and Tacna continue to take advantage of the benefits of this fuel in their homes, as well as the shops and industries in these four cities in the south of the country.

Jorge Luis Ramos, Natural Gas Manager of the state oil company highlighted the continuity of supply without any rationing, despite the pandemic and the closure of roads. Likewise, he highlighted the savings of more than 1,800,000 dollars -through contract renegotiations- in infrastructure and logistics.

"Natural gas sales to the industrial sector have shown a sustained rise in this first quarter, which allows a positive collection to be projected this year," added the official, emphasizing PETROPERÚ's strategic vision, as it is now focused on the massification of natural gas for social welfare purposes, including populations in remote areas and even alliances with private parties to develop this massification.

It should be recalled that, through Supreme Decree No. 029-2020-EM, published last December, the Ministry of Energy and Mines decided to grant the state oil company the temporary administration of the concession of the natural gas distribution system through the pipeline network to the south west of the country, after the departure of the Naturgy Peru company.

The order includes the operation and maintenance of the distribution system of the aforementioned concession and the provision of the natural gas public service in Arequipa, Moquegua, Ilo and Tacna, which has been provided normally to all its customers.

In the event of any eventuality, customers can contact the Emergency Attention (1808) and Customer Service (0801 14441) numbers to report any emergency or request information about the s e r v i c e . I n c a s e o f a n y e v e n t u a l i t y , y o u c a n c o n t a c t t h e e m a i l a d d r e s s reclamosysolicitudes_gnsur@petroperu.com.pe

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:21:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
