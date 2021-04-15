Log in
PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Native community affected by mudslides and floods receives solidarity aid from PETROPERÚ

04/15/2021 | 11:46pm EDT
In line with its Social Management Policy, PETROPERÚ delivered food and work tools to 86 families from the Alto Pajakus Native Community, affected by the floods and gullies caused by the intense rains in the area.

The aid was channeled through the authorities of this community in the Nieva district, Condorcanqui province, Amazonas region, who appreciated this contribution from the state company, which will allow the affected families to meet their basic and immediate needs.

In the previous days, the intense rains caused damage to their homes and the loss of the tools they used to carry out their agricultural and other subsistence activities.

The packages, containing non-perishable food and materials such as palanas, machetes, large buckets with lids and mosquito nets, were delivered to the community authorities, benefiting 423 residents of 86 families in the community.

These social actions carried out by the state company contribute to strengthening relations with the communities near the North Peruvian Pipeline, creating synergies in a social environment of understanding, harmony and social peace.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 03:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
