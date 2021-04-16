PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : New Talara Refinery has a modern thermal power plant authorized by MINEM

Through Ministerial Resolution No. 081-2021-MINEM/DM, the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) granted PETROPERÚ the authorization to develop the activity of generating electricity at the facilities of the 'Talara Refinery Thermal Power Plant', complying with the technical and safety standards, as well as the obligations of the Electricity Concessions Law. According to the ministerial resolution, recently published in the official newspaper El Peruano, the state company will be able to generate electricity for an indefinite period of time.

The infrastructure of the 'Talara Refinery Thermal Power Plant', designed to generate 102.34 MW (megawatts), is part of the Auxiliary Units whose main function is to supply steam and electrical energy to the Process Units; inputs necessary for the operation of the new refinery in its various stages: commissioning, start-up and operation.

Likewise, it contemplates the connection to the National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN) through a transmission line in 220Kv (kilovolts), allowing to meet specific requirements of electricity demand and the eventual export of surplus electricity to the SEIN.

For its operation, the main source of fuel to be used by said plant will be Flexigas, a product that will come from the Flexicoking Process Unit of the new Talara Refinery which, according to schedule, will begin its gradual start-up at the end of November.

It will have two electrical substations which will allow the distribution of energy to the other substations of the new refinery and whose design, in conjunction with the 'Talara Refinery Thermal Power Plant', has considered an automatic operation model for a service with high levels of reliability.

It is important to mention that the 'Talara Refinery Thermal Power Plant' and all the equipment related to the electricity generation process comply with the national and international environmental regulations regarding CO (carbon monoxide), CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions. NOx (Nitrogen oxides) and SO2 (sulfur dioxide), taking values from the reference guide recommended by the World Bank and counting to date with the Pre-Operation Study approved by COES (Committee of Economic Operation of the National Interconnected System).