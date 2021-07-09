Log in
Latest News
PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ carries out a Safety Stop seeking to guarantee the health and integrity of workers

07/09/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
With the massive participation of its workers, via virtual means, PETROPERÚ carried out its 'Safety Stop', seeking to strengthen the preventive culture in the company, through motivation, communication and awareness among those who work in the state company.

For this, an innovative management tool has been activated, called the Petroperú T-CUIDA Card, which is part of the daily activities of the institution, in the development of the work of the staff, seeking to internalize the preventive performance of the worker through a positive intervention technique and focused on their awareness, motivation and commitment to the institution.

Behavior and unsafe conditions, as well as the dangers, risks and/or accidents were exposed in this day, in charge of the QHSSE management of PETROPERÚ, which has as its premise the health, safety and integrity of its workers and contractors.

In this way, the commitment not only of the company but also of the worker is sought, strengthening the preventive culture and generating positive changes in the functions and ways of acting of those who are part of the institution.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 21:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS