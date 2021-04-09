PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ celebrates its first quarter supplying natural gas to the South of Peru

With pride and optimism, PETROPERÚ celebrated the first quarter of its successful management at the head of the southwest natural gas concession. And it is that not only has it been possible to advance quickly in the transition with the previous operator, but also the quality standards in the service have been exceeded.

'It is a great joy to fulfill this commission entrusted to us by the Ministry of Energy and Mines in order to guarantee the continuity of the service for the 12,815 user families, businesses and industries in Arequipa, Moquegua, Ilo and Tacna. Despite the short time we had, we have demonstrated with the facts that we can be relevant players in the natural gas market,' said Jorge Luis Ramos, Manager of Gas Natural.

Along these lines, Jorge Ramos indicated that PETROPERÚ's strategic vision has evolved and is now focused on the massification of natural gas for social welfare purposes, including populations in remote areas and alliances with private parties to develop massification.

In this new management, the continuity of supply without any rationing stands out despite the pandemic and the stoppages of farmers (December 2020) and transporters (March 2021); Savings of more than 1,800 thousand dollars through renegotiations of contracts in infrastructure and logistics and a significant elevation of the standard of customer service and emergencies.

Likewise, sales of natural gas to the industrial sector have shown a sustained rise in these months, which allows a positive collection to be projected this year.

Guaranteed service

The Communications team made random calls to clients in the city of Arequipa, who shared their experience with us during these months of transition. 'Natural gas has been a very important improvement for the life of my family, especially in times of pandemic where it is scary that strangers enter every time the LPG bottle runs out. Thanks to PETROPERÚ that we can continue with this safe and economical service,' said Valeria Choque, a neighbor of José Luis Bustamante y Rivero.

For her part, Graciela Montes, user of Cerro Colorado pointed out the following: 'Although we were concerned about the withdrawal of the previous company, PETROPERÚ, which is 100% Peruvian, it has given us the peace of mind to continue without problems and so far everything continues with normality and efficiency. The receipt always arrives on time and in the telephone lines they reply kindly'.

It is important to remark that the numbers for Emergency Attention (1808) and Customer Service (0801 14441), to which the southern Peruvian population is accustomed, continue to function normally. Likewise, customers can send any query or request to the mail: reclamosysolicitudes_gnsur@petroperu.com.pe