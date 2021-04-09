Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ celebrates its first quarter supplying natural gas to the South of Peru

04/09/2021 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With pride and optimism, PETROPERÚ celebrated the first quarter of its successful management at the head of the southwest natural gas concession. And it is that not only has it been possible to advance quickly in the transition with the previous operator, but also the quality standards in the service have been exceeded.

'It is a great joy to fulfill this commission entrusted to us by the Ministry of Energy and Mines in order to guarantee the continuity of the service for the 12,815 user families, businesses and industries in Arequipa, Moquegua, Ilo and Tacna. Despite the short time we had, we have demonstrated with the facts that we can be relevant players in the natural gas market,' said Jorge Luis Ramos, Manager of Gas Natural.

Along these lines, Jorge Ramos indicated that PETROPERÚ's strategic vision has evolved and is now focused on the massification of natural gas for social welfare purposes, including populations in remote areas and alliances with private parties to develop massification.

In this new management, the continuity of supply without any rationing stands out despite the pandemic and the stoppages of farmers (December 2020) and transporters (March 2021); Savings of more than 1,800 thousand dollars through renegotiations of contracts in infrastructure and logistics and a significant elevation of the standard of customer service and emergencies.

Likewise, sales of natural gas to the industrial sector have shown a sustained rise in these months, which allows a positive collection to be projected this year.

Guaranteed service

The Communications team made random calls to clients in the city of Arequipa, who shared their experience with us during these months of transition. 'Natural gas has been a very important improvement for the life of my family, especially in times of pandemic where it is scary that strangers enter every time the LPG bottle runs out. Thanks to PETROPERÚ that we can continue with this safe and economical service,' said Valeria Choque, a neighbor of José Luis Bustamante y Rivero.

For her part, Graciela Montes, user of Cerro Colorado pointed out the following: 'Although we were concerned about the withdrawal of the previous company, PETROPERÚ, which is 100% Peruvian, it has given us the peace of mind to continue without problems and so far everything continues with normality and efficiency. The receipt always arrives on time and in the telephone lines they reply kindly'.

It is important to remark that the numbers for Emergency Attention (1808) and Customer Service (0801 14441), to which the southern Peruvian population is accustomed, continue to function normally. Likewise, customers can send any query or request to the mail: reclamosysolicitudes_gnsur@petroperu.com.pe

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 03:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:19aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
06:09aSinopharm's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate gets China clinical trial nod
RE
05:59aJOHN DEERE REMAN : Reclamation with purpose, passion
PU
05:36aANALYSIS : Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labour movement
RE
05:32aAMERICAN AIRLINES  : Airlines pull some Boeing 737 MAX jets after production snag
RE
05:31aCANOO  : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Canoo Inc., and Certain Officers - GOEV; GOEVW; HCAC; HCACW
PR
05:25aALIBABA  : A Letter to Our Customers and to the Community
PU
05:24aEXPERT VIEWS : China's Alibaba hit with record $2.75 billion antitrust fine
RE
05:16aWith Georgia Voting Law, the Business of Business -2-
DJ
05:16aWith Georgia Voting Law, the Business of Business Becomes Politics
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : ANALYSIS: Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labour movement
2Biden seeks funding to probe white supremacist beliefs at immigration agencies
3S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: With stocks at record highs, investors look to upcoming earnings
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Airlines pull some Boeing 737 MAX jets after production sna..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Gojek and Tokopedia close to creating Indonesian tech champion - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ