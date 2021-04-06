PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ finishes workshop for the benefit of Amazonian communities

Officials from the provincial municipalities of Datem del Marañón (Loreto) and Condorcanqui (Amazonas) participated in the Local Development workshop, as part of the activities of the 'Program for Social Advocacy and Government Articulation', whose sphere of influence is the North Peruvian Pipeline, and was implemented by PETROPERÚ and the Continental University.

During the seminar, in which representatives of the district municipality of Imaza (Amazonas) also participated, municipal officials were trained on social development, its form of measurement (gap indicators and social indicators) and its usefulness to develop strategies local development.

This information will later be used to improve the management of officials before the regional and national government, as it is taken into account for the preparation and approval of the diagnosis of the situation of infrastructure gaps or access to services in the Multi-Year Investment Programming, by applying the prioritization criteria of the Ministry of Economy that are currently in force.

In the capacity-building workshops, held in each of the municipal headquarters, the officials -in addition to receiving information and technical support from the Continental University- had the opportunity to contribute and participate by identifying the problems of each of their localities; describing the consequences that these bring to the population in aspects of health, education and lack of basic services, among others.

The Provincial Mayor of Datem del Marañón, Adelino Rivera Pérez, thanked the state oil company for its support and highlighted the interest and commitment to participate in these conferences, which 'will contribute to improving and achieving more effective interventions in their municipalities with regional governments and ministries'.