PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ is in the top 20 of the best companies to attract and retain talent

07/09/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
PETROPERÚ SA was ranked No. 18 in the Top 100 Ranking of Companies with Talent 2021, carried out by the independent business monitor Merco, which, for eight years, has measured the ability to attract and retain talent in the country, in companies that have a good climate and quality of work.

The state-owned company climbed 15 positions compared to 2020, in which it ranked 33 in the Top 100 Ranking of Talent Companies. In the Oil and Gas Sector Ranking, PETROPERÚ ranked second, unlike the previous year, which was in fourth place.

During the presentation, the general manager of Merco in Peru, José Miguel Solano Morales, reported that this version of the study had the participation of more than 19 thousand respondents, among those responsible for the areas of human resources, specialists from personnel recruitment consultants of (headhunters), unions, university students of the last two years of studies, business school students and the general population.

The Top 100 Talent Companies Ranking 2021 was carried out taking into account a reputational assessment methodology that is applied in different countries, in which nine sources of information have been integrated that assess the main indicators of human talent management.

The most valued criteria of the companies in this ranking were training and personal development with 20%; good pay and benefits with 17%, good work environment with 15%, quality of life (flexibility, teleworking, etc.) with 10% and ethical and responsible behavior (concern for caring for the environment) with 10%.

It should be noted that the study participants have highlighted the versatility and resilience of the human capital of companies as the most powerful variables to adapt to difficult times and the important changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its strengthening, PETROPERÚ has been consolidating its corporate culture through the development of its talent, the most important asset of the company, generating a work environment that contributes to its professional growth and assuming the challenges of a modern, safe and sustainable company that operates with social and environmental responsibility.

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 21:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
