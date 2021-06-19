Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Police officers receive biosecurity implements for the protection from COVID-19

06/19/2021 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In order to help minimize the risks to which police officers are exposed during a state of emergency due to COVID-19, PETROPERÚ delivered 50 biosafety kits to the Sectorial Police Station of the National Police of Peru (PNP) in the city of Talara.

The Commissioner of Talara, PNP Commander Luis Berrú Paz, thanked PETROPERÚ for delivering the biosafety packages, containing KN-95 masks, 70° alcohol sprays, face shields, among other implements, which will allow police officers to carry out their daily work with the necessary protection.

Since the State of National Emergency was declared, PETROPERÚ has carried out actions in coordination with different institutions to contribute to the non-spread of the coronavirus in the oil province. Along these lines, it donated, fully equipped, the Talara Modular Hospital, which has been fulfilling a strategic role in the fight against COVID-19, providing care to more than 10,000 insured and uninsured patients so far.

PETROPERÚ has maintained an active and constant solidarity with Talara. Joining efforts in favor of the Health Center II of the Minsa, the state company delivered an ambulance, 5,000 COVID-19 tests, 25,000 biosecurity implements and food for the medical and assistance personnel of this establishment that has also been contributing to the fight against the coronavirus. Among other actions, it delivered 2,000 food baskets to families in vulnerable areas and loaned two vans to the Peruvian Air Force for patrolling in the city.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 04:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:03aDELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU  : UK COP26 Presidency to unveil visions of a global net zero future
PU
12:59aSINOVAC BIOTECH  : BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP
RE
12:57aTwo Apple Daily executives on HK national security charge denied bail
RE
12:57aTwo apple daily execuives charged under hong kong national security law denied bail
RE
12:51aSUNWAY BERHAD  : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's GIC - report
RE
12:44aOHUB Hosts 2nd Annual Juneteenth 4.0 Celebration in New Orleans, Announces OHUB x NOLA Innovation & Equity District with 1532 Tulane Partners, Equity District Podcast and New Investment Syndicate & Certificate For New Black Wealth Creation
BU
12:07aWORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #109 &LDQUO;WHAT'S COOKING : Digital Transformation of the Agrifood System”
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE  : Police officers receive biosecurity implements for the protection from COVID-19
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE  : PETROPERÚ presents its main strategic projects to the country's academic sector
PU
06/18The Canadian Labour Congress Passes Resolution Calling on their 3 million Members to Boycott Arterra Wines Products
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Comments on Letter From Former Chair
4SUNWAY BERHAD : SUNWAY BERHAD : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's GIC - report
5TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : Former U.S. Ambassador throws support behind embattled Toshiba board chair

HOT NEWS