PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Schoolchildren take a virtual tour of the new Talara Refinery

06/29/2021 | 01:24am EDT
Students and teachers of the La Inmaculada de Talara Educational Institution participated in the first guided virtual tour through the modern facilities of the New Talara Refinery, which has a construction progress of more than 95% and will begin its start-up process at the end of the coming November.

The virtual visit began with an exhibition on the benefits and advantages of this energy project, the most important in the country that is built with the objective of producing cleaner fuels that contribute to preserving the country's air quality and the health of Peruvians.

Subsequently, the fourth-year high school students took a guided virtual tour, through a 360° video, of the new refining complex that will produce fuels with less than 50 parts per million of sulfur for national consumption, counting on State-of-the-art technology backed by world-class companies such as Axens (France), UOP (US), ExxonMobil (US) and Haldor Topsoe (Denmark).

During the virtual visit, PETROPERÚ staff answered the questions of the participating students and teachers, who, in addition to learning about the new refining complex, were informed about the communication and social management actions carried out by the state-owned company in the oil city.

The visits will continue to be carried out virtually during the COVID-19 health emergency, with the participation of fourth- and fifth-year high school students from other schools in the city, as well as authorities, representatives of institutions and residents of the oil province.

This way, PETROPERÚ restarts its program of guided visits to the New Talara Refinery, in order to keep the community informed about the execution of this project declared of Public Necessity and National Interest and which continues to be in compliance with the protocols approved and established in the surveillance, prevention and control plans for COVID-19.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 05:23:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
