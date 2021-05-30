Log in
PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Weeks before the national Bicentennial, Petroperú presents a book about women who fought for the country's independence

05/30/2021 | 01:52am EDT
Within the framework of the activities for the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Independence of our country, PETROPERÚ -through its publishing house Ediciones Copé- will present the book '21. Relatos sobre la Independencia del Perú' ('21. Stories about women who fought for the Independence of Peru').

This new publication brings together 22 texts that include seven stories related to the rebellion organized by José Gabriel Condorcanqui and Micaela Bastidas; eight texts set in the insurgencies that occurred between the cry of Tacna and the actions of the Angulo brothers and seven related to the independence proper, that is, from the landing of José de San Martín in Paracas to the battles of Junín and Ayacucho, including later times.

This book begins a reflection, from the field of creative writing and literary fiction, on the long and complex process of the so-called 'Peruvian emancipation', but with the focus of making visible the female contribution in the libertarian deed. Like the previous volume, '21. Relatos sobre la Independencia del Perú' (Lima, Copé Editions, 2019), in this title the stories have been arranged following the order of historical events.

The texts have been prepared by 22 writers who have chosen the protagonists of their stories, historical figures who, for the most part, do not have fair recognition for their legacy.

The comments after the presentation, via the facebook live of the PETROPERÚ Cultural Center, will be in charge of the writers, teachers and researchers Giancarla Di Laura, Rocío Uchofen and Rocío Quispe-Agnoli.

This activity is part of the contribution of the state company in homage to the commemoration of the 200 years of republican history in our country, as well as for its constant support for the promotion of research, literary and historical creation and development of education in Peru, in compliance with its cultural policy.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 05:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS