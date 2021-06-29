PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Winners of the Gold Copé Award will participate in the "Huellas Poéticas" recital

The winners of the Gold Copé Poetry Award will participate in the first meeting and recital 'Huellas Poéticas' organized by PETROPERÚ with the aim of disseminating the production of the poets who stood out in the different editions of this important award, in the commemorative year of the Bicentennial of the Independence of the country. The public will be able to follow the recital live, through the Centro Cultural PETROPERÚ fanpage.

The first date is this Tuesday, June 29, at 7:00 p.m. and will feature the participation of poets and researchers Alfredo Herrera (winner of the 1995 Copé Award), Ana Varela (1991), Antonio Sarmiento (2015), Boris Espezúa (2009), Chrystian Zegarra (2005) and Óscar Limache (1988).

On Wednesday 30, at the same time, the meeting and recital Huellas Poéticas will feature the participation of poets and researchers Carlos Reyes (1986), Darwin Bedoya (2011), Johny Barbieri (2019), Lasilao Plasencki (2003), Leoncio Luque (2013) and Marco Antonio Quijano (2017).

'Huellas Poéticas' will continue in the near future with the participation of all the winners of the Gold Copé Poetry Award, an important category of the contest of this deeply rooted and renowned discipline in our country.

Through this cultural activity, PETROPERÚ promotes literary creation and maintains constant support for the promotion of reading and the development of education in Peru, in compliance with its Cultural Policy.