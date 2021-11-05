PETROPERÚ continues to support vaccination campaigns against COVID-19

Continuing with its commitment to promote health care for the population close to its operations, PETROPERÚ contributed with logistical support to the Loreto Health Directorate (Diresa) and the Datem del Marañón Health Network to carry out a campaign of vaccination against COVID-19 and other medical actions, for the benefit of 13 communities adjacent to the North Peruvian Pipeline (ONP).

The vaccination event was held from October 7 to 16 in the native communities of Fernando Rosas, Nuevo Arutam, Nuevo Musakandashi, Viejo Musakandashi and Mayuriaga of the Morona district; as well as in Yanayacu, Nuevo Jerusalem, Nuevo Progreso, Nuevo Alianza, Chorros, Santa Rosa, Sinchi Roca and Pijuayal of the Manseriche district, located in the Datem del Marañón province, in Loreto.

It should be noted that, to facilitate the access of health personnel to these areas, the state company provided logistical support to the vaccination and medical care brigades, which included transportation by air, river and land, as well as accommodation and food for the health personnel. In this way, PETROPERÚ ratifies its commitment to work for the welfare of the populations close to its sphere of influence.

Thanks to this, it was possible for the adult population, living in potentially vulnerable areas of the Amazon, to have access to the vaccine against this highly contagious virus. To this was added the execution of a preventive health campaign in general medicine, benefiting 867 families.

Fumigation against dengue and malaria

These medical days were accompanied with the fumigation of homes to eradicate the mosquito that transmits dengue and malaria, diseases that are of high incidence in the Amazon.

PETROPERÚ will continue to support the efforts of the health sector to hold medical conferences for the benefit of the communities in the ONP's area of influence.