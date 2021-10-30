PETROPERÚ provides training in labor orientation to workers from Talara

The Office of Information and Citizen Participation (OIPC) of the Talara Refinery Modernization Project (PMRT) developed two new training programs related to the employment sector, thanks to which 353 attendees received training on labor orientation issues; while 166 attendees, belonging to the subcontractors of the refinery project, received training in labor legislation.

Through the Labor Orientation Program, the participants, between workers and former workers of the PMRT, received information on types of employment contracts, employment benefits, social security, work-life balance, family life and industrial relations. The sessions were carried out by professionals with extensive experience in labor matters, the same who are part of the Employment service that the office provides to the Talara population.

On the other hand, the Labor Legislation Program, trained the representatives of the subcontracting companies of the energy project, in order to update their knowledge on current labor legislation, as well as on control measures in matters of safety and health at work. against COVID-19.

As it is recalled, months ago the OIPC also developed the Labor Strengthening and Reintegration Program aimed at workers and former workers of the PMRT, in order to generate greater possibilities in their search and relocation processes in the labor market. At that time, the initiative benefited one hundred people from Talara.

The programs of the Citizen Information and Participation Office are carried out within the framework of PETROPERÚ's Social Management Plan.