PETROPERÚ reports on invasion in the reserve area of the North Peruvian Pipeline

10/30/2021 | 12:07am EDT
PETROPERÚ addresses public opinion to report the following:

  • A group of residents of the Puerto Rico cove, Bayóvar - Sechura, has taken possession of land at km 848 of the North Peruvian Pipeline - ONP, which is part of the intangible area known as the Reserve Zone.
  • PETROPERÚ has reiterated to the local authorities about the intangibility of the ONP Reserve Zone and the risks to which they are exposed when developing activities outside their operation.
  • The Reserve Zone is the preserved industrial area for the ONP to carry out its activities with the maximum-security measures. In this sense, the people responsible for the invasion are urged to withdraw from this area, which is necessary for the integrity of this infrastructure.
  • As is public knowledge, by Decree Law No. 22180, the State Reserve Zone was declared of national interest and public utility for the ONP, consisting of lands within a 75-meter-wide strip on both sides of the pipeline, forming a strip of 150 meters, along the route of the ONP. In this area, the authorization of buildings or housing infrastructure is prohibited.
  • Likewise, by Supreme Decree No. 106-2017-PCM, the ONP is classified as a National Critical Asset, granting it the special protection regime provided for in Supreme Decree No. 004-2018-IN.
  • Finally, the corresponding legal actions have been ordered to guarantee the integrity of the ONP and avoid risk situations for this infrastructure and the surrounding populations.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 04:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
