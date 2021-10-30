Log in
PETROPERÚ will continue with the construction of the New Ilo Terminal

10/30/2021 | 12:07am EDT
In a session of the Municipal Council of Ilo, the councilmen granted PETROPERÚ the extension of the contract for the construction of the New Ilo Terminal, located in Lomas La Buitrera, south of the city.

The new plant will make it possible to meet the current demand for liquid fuels destined for its area of influence, made up of the Moquegua and Tacna regions; with prospects of additionally meeting the demand of the Puno and Madre de Dios regions.

During the council session, PETROPERÚ reported that in the first days of next November, the construction companies in the sector will carry out an inspection in the project execution area, prior to submitting their proposals. Likewise, he indicated that, at the end of the same month, the equipment and materials necessary for the completion of the New Ilo Terminal will be arriving at the work area.

According to the projections made, the works should restart in February 2022. As is known, the scope of the project is the reception, storage, transfers and dispatch of diesel B5, diesel 2E, gasohol 84, gasohol 90 and gasohol 95, which It will allow PETROPERÚ to fulfill its role of supplying the national fuel market.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 04:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
