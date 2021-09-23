PFG with Egypt Meets with Alexandria Governorate and Chamber of Commerce Delegation

The Head of the PFG with Egypt Dubravka Filipovski welcomed the delegation, speaking of the traditional friendship between the two countries. She also spoke of Serbia and Egypt's substantial cooperation, in all areas - political, economic, as well as in the field of culture and education.

Filipovski expressed immense gratitude to Egypt for its support of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and for always giving its vote to Serbia at international forums.

The Governor of Alexandria Mohamed El-Sherif thanked the hosts for the warm welcome, hoping that this official visit would prove fruitful for many areas. He stressed the importance of improving economic cooperation, especially in terms of investment. He highlighted Serbia and Egypt's strong political relations, which should be pursued in the economic field as well. That is why he extended an invitation to a National Assembly delegation to come and visit Alexandria where they could, in the presence of investors and businessmen, discuss concrete plans and options for increasing investment.

