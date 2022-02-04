PFG with Germany Meets with Bundestag Member

The Head of the PFG with Germany Vesna Markovic said she was especially pleased by the visit as it is the first visit of the newly elected rapporteur for the Western Balkans to Serbia. She went on to say that the parliamentarians have been enjoying successful cooperation for 10 years now, stressing that the PFG with Germany has 99 members in the current legislature, as opposed to the 24 members it had before 2012. This is a sign that we are aware of the importance of developing cooperation with colleagues from the Bundestag.

Vesna Markovic pointed out that Serbia's chief foreign policy goal is membership in the European Union, however, we are also aware of the internal challenges facing the EU itself, such as the migrant crisis, Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and that enlargement is not high on the EU agenda. We hope that the positions on enlargement among the EU member states would be consolidated, because enlargement is extremely important for the stability of our region.

Serbia is also committed to regional cooperation, she pointed out, emphasising the importance of the Berlin Process initiative, which connected our region politically and economically and thanks to which the bilateral relations between Serbia and Germany have significantly improved. Markovic also said that it would be of great importance for the parliamentarians in this region, as representatives of the highest legislative bodies, to meet within the framework of the Berlin Process.

Bundestag MP Adis Ahmetovic emphasised the importance of cooperation between the Serbian and German parliaments as legislative institutions. He said that it is always important to find something to connect us, such as a common position on EU enlargement and Serbia's membership. He opined that Serbia, as well as Germany and the entire EU would benefit from Serbia's membership in the EU.

The meeting with the Bundestag MP was also attended by PFG members Prof. Dr Jahja Fehratovic, Andrijana Avramov, Ivana Nikolic and Branimir Jovanovic.

In the course of the meeting, they stressed the significance of the European integration of the Western Balkan countries for the stability of the entire region, as well as the importance of the achieved political and economic cooperation between Serbia and Germany and the possibilities for improving cooperation in the field of culture and sports. The officials agreed that the inclusion of young people in political life is essential, as is building connections between them within the region.