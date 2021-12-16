Log in
PG : Approval of Interim Financial Statements

12/16/2021 | 11:49am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.16.20.

Date of Announcement:

16 December 2021

Ref.:

057/2021

Capital Markets Rule:

CMR 5.16.20

APPROVAL OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

QUOTE

At its meeting held earlier today, 16 December 2021, the Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. (the "Company") approved the Company's unaudited financial statements and Interim Directors' Report for the six months ended 31 October 2021.

A copy of these unaudited financial statements and Interim Directors' Report are attached herewith and are also available for viewing at the registered office of the Company and on the Company's website - www.pggroup.com.mt.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

_________________

Dr Emma Grech Company Secretary

16 December 2021

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2021-22

PG p.l.c.

Half-Yearly Report 31 October 2021

PG p.l.c.

Half-Yearly Report - 31 October 2021

Pages

Half-yearly directors' report

1 - 2

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

3

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

5

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

6

Notes to the half-yearly report

7 - 9

Director's statement pursuant to Capital Markets Rule 5.75.3

10

PG p.l.c.

Half-Yearly Report - 31 October 2021

Half-yearly directors' report

Trading performance

During the first six-month period ended 31 October 2021, the Group registered a turnover of €71.0 million compared to €60.9 million in the same period last year, representing a growth of 16.5%.

An increase in turnover was registered in the Group's two supermarkets at Pama Shopping Village and at Pavi Shopping Complex reflecting their continued popularity with our growing clientele. These supermarkets are well established and mature businesses which nevertheless registered an increase in sales of 12.1% during the period under review when compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

Turnover in the Group's Zara and Zara Home segment amounted to €12.5 million an increase of 43.0% when compared to €8.7 million the previous year. This was a result of the significant improvement in sales following the serious disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous year.

The renewed COVID-19 outbreak registered in March 2020 led to a second period of lockdown that again disrupted retail business. This lockdown was followed by a significant reduction in the number of reported COVID cases and a successful vaccination campaign which appear to have contributed to a renewal of consumer confidence. This confidence was reflected in the sales registered in our Zara and Zara Home outlets, which reflected an increase of 43.0%, attaining once again the sales levels recorded pre COVID in 2019.

Notwithstanding the reduction in the number of COVID cases reported during the period under review, the Group continued to operate the safety measures it had adopted to ensure that our employees have a secure working environment and to safeguard the well-being of our customers.

The overall gross profit earned by the Group from 1st May 2021 to 31st October 2021, amounted to €11.3 million as compared to €9.6 million in October 2020, increasing in line with turnover. The operating profit registered was €9.3 million when compared to €7.9 million in 2020, a satisfactory improvement of 17.4%.

Profit before tax amounted to €8.6 million as compared to €7.2 million the previous year, representing an increase of 20.1%. The tax charge for the period represented an effective rate of 28.1%. After deducting finance costs and taxation, the Group registered a profit after tax of €6.2 million compared to €5.1 million the previous year, an increase of 20.7%.

The positive result registered was also reflected in an increase in cash flow generation during the first six months of this financial year. Cash generated from operating activities amounted to €11.3 million, which is 21.0% higher than the equivalent amount registered last year. At 31 October 2021 the Group's bank borrowings, net of cash in hand, stood at €0.89 million. The Group has a strong liquidity position and remains well placed to pursue new growth opportunities in its core line of business.

Future prospects

While the Board notes the satisfactory results registered in all areas of the Group's business for the first six months of operation, it also recognises that the growth rates experienced so far may not necessarily be repeated in the second six months of this financial year. On the positive side, sales registered in November and to date in December remain ahead of expectations. The case for optimism is however dampened by the recent increase in reported COVID cases. The directors remain cautiously optimistic that the Group's results for the full year will further improve upon the positive performance of these first six months, but the overall economic environment remains an uncertain one.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PG plc published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 16:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
