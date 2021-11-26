PG : Board Approval of Interim Dividend

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.16.4.

Date of Announcement: 26 November 2021 Ref.: 055/2021 Capital Markets Rule: CMR 5.16.4

BOARD APPROVAL OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

At its meeting held earlier today, the Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. (the "Company") resolved to distribute a net interim dividend of €2,250,000 equivalent to €0.0208333 net (€ 0.0320513 gross) per ordinary share.

This dividend will be paid on Friday 10 December 2021 to the ordinary shareholders who were on the Company's Register of Members as maintained at the Central Securities Depository at the Malta Stock Exchange as at the close of business on Thursday 2 December 2021.

By order of the Board.

Dr Emma Grech Company Secretary

26 November 2021