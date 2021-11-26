Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
PG : Board Approval of Interim Dividend

11/26/2021 | 01:00pm EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.16.4.

Date of Announcement:

26 November 2021

Ref.:

055/2021

Capital Markets Rule:

CMR 5.16.4

BOARD APPROVAL OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

QUOTE

At its meeting held earlier today, the Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. (the "Company") resolved to distribute a net interim dividend of €2,250,000 equivalent to €0.0208333 net (€ 0.0320513 gross) per ordinary share.

This dividend will be paid on Friday 10 December 2021 to the ordinary shareholders who were on the Company's Register of Members as maintained at the Central Securities Depository at the Malta Stock Exchange as at the close of business on Thursday 2 December 2021.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

_________________

Dr Emma Grech Company Secretary

26 November 2021

HOT NEWS