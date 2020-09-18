PG&E Fire Victim Trust Requests Proposals for Legal Services in Connection with Assigned Claims

The Fire Victim Trust is requesting proposals from experienced legal practitioners to provide legal services to the Trust in connection with the Trust's analysis and pursuit of certain claims and causes of action formerly held by PG&E, now assigned to the Trust, relating to certain Northern California wildfires of 2017 and 2018. The claims and causes of action include those against former directors and officers of PG&E and those against contractors and consultants of PG&E. Copies of the Requests for Proposals may be obtained by sending an email requesting them to FVT-RFP@brownrudnick.com. The deadline for delivery of responses is the close of business on October 6, 2020.

About the Fire Victim Trust:

Under the direction of the Trustee, the Honorable John K. Trotter (Ret.), and the Claims Administrator, Cathy Yanni, the Fire Victim Trust provides an efficient and equitable process to compensate Fire Victims for both economic and non-economic damages caused by these fires, including destruction or damage to real estate and personal property, additional living expenses, lost wages, business losses, emotional distress, personal injury and death. For more information, visit FireVictimTrust.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005491/en/