Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PG&E Fire Victim Trust Requests Proposals for Legal Services in Connection with Assigned Claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

The Fire Victim Trust is requesting proposals from experienced legal practitioners to provide legal services to the Trust in connection with the Trust's analysis and pursuit of certain claims and causes of action formerly held by PG&E, now assigned to the Trust, relating to certain Northern California wildfires of 2017 and 2018. The claims and causes of action include those against former directors and officers of PG&E and those against contractors and consultants of PG&E. Copies of the Requests for Proposals may be obtained by sending an email requesting them to FVT-RFP@brownrudnick.com. The deadline for delivery of responses is the close of business on October 6, 2020.

About the Fire Victim Trust:

Under the direction of the Trustee, the Honorable John K. Trotter (Ret.), and the Claims Administrator, Cathy Yanni, the Fire Victim Trust provides an efficient and equitable process to compensate Fire Victims for both economic and non-economic damages caused by these fires, including destruction or damage to real estate and personal property, additional living expenses, lost wages, business losses, emotional distress, personal injury and death. For more information, visit FireVictimTrust.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:24pThe Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
03:22pVIDEO RIVER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:21pUrgent Fraud Alert Issued for “Stand with Sophie” GoFundMe Page
GL
03:20pMEDIA ADVISORY : Standard Lithium Commences Operations at First-of-Its-Kind Direct Lithium Extraction Plant in Arkansas
GL
03:20pMEDIA ADVISORY : Standard Lithium Commences Operations at First-of-Its-Kind Direct Lithium Extraction Plant in Arkansas
AQ
03:19pDEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : South Closed a First Tranche for $1,373,200 of Its Private Placement
AQ
03:19pECM and Cone Drive Integrate PCB Stator Technology Into Their Robotic Joint Actuator Applications
PR
03:19pStartup Waves and Stonybrook Services
GL
03:15pAIR TRAVEL CONSUMER REPORT : June 2020 and 2nd Quarter 2020 Numbers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insura..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group