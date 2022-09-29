PG&E officials reach $117 mln settlement over California wildfires

Sept 29 (Reuters) - A $117 million settlement has been
reached with former PG&E Corp executives and directors
who were accused in a lawsuit of lax oversight of the utility's
safety measures prior to the 2017 North Bay and 2018 Camp fires,
two of California's most destructive wildfires.
The settlement was announced on Thursday by the PG&E Fire
Victim Trust, which compensates victims of fires that the parent
of Pacific Gas & Electric started between 2015 and 2018.
Frank Pitre, a lawyer for the trust, in a statement said the
settlement was among the largest of its type, and that money
will be used to pay the "vast majority" of claims held by
federal agencies that helped battle the fires.
PG&E assigned the trust the right to pursue claims
against the executives and directors when the utility emerged
from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020.
More than 48,800 fire victims have already received
$4.91 billion in payments. Insurers often cover settlement
payments by corporate officers and directors.
In a statement, PG&E called the settlement a "step
forward" in its effort to resolve issues predating its January
2019 bankruptcy.
The North Bay fires, sometimes called the Wine Country
fires, broke out in October 2017 in Napa, Sonoma and nearby
counties. They caused at least 44 deaths, burned more than
245,000 acres (990 sq km), and damaged or destroyed many
wineries.
Thirteen months later, the upstate Camp Fire killed 85
people, burned more than 153,000 acres, and destroyed most of
Paradise, California, a town that had about 26,000 people. It
remains the state's deadliest and most destructive wildfire.
The trust said the North Bay Fires could have been prevented
had PG&E cut off power sooner, while the Camp Fire was caused by
PG&E's failure to inspect and maintain its aging equipment and
infrastructure.
Pitre said the bankruptcy court requires that some
settlements be used to satisfy federal agency claims.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)