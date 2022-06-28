Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PG&E seeks more time to apply for nuclear subsidy program

06/28/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Power utility PG&E Corp asked the U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday for a 75-day extension to the deadline to apply for federal funds that could keep its California nuclear plant open.

In a letter to the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy, the utility said "an extension is needed to provide PG&E the time to collect and analyze the information and prepare an application."

The first phase of the $6 billion in funding, called the Civilian Nuclear Credit program, is aimed at saving nuclear power plants that are scheduled to retire. The Biden administration wants to keep those facilities online because the industry generates more than half the country's carbon-free electricity.

PG&E's Diablo Canyon power plant is scheduled to shut down in 2025, but California Governor Gavin Newsom in April said the state was open to keeping it running to shore up reliability.

In the letter, PG&E said it supported DOE's proposal to remove the requirement that facilities that receive funding derive more than half of their revenue in the competitive electricity market, a qualification that may have blocked Diablo's eligibility.

DOE proposed the change on June 17 at Newsom's request. (Reporting by Nichola Groom and Timothy Gardner Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pFinland, Sweden back on path to NATO membership as Turkey drops veto
RE
03:47pU.S. Supreme Court reinstates Louisiana electoral map faulted for racial bias
RE
03:46pItaly's Saipem to appeal Algerian ruling, fine over Arzew contract
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.311% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.206% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.122% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pBiden supports deal that will allow Finland, Sweden into NATO - US official
RE
03:38pNovavax says updated omicron vaccine could be available sometime…
RE
03:37pPfizer says "large numbers" of omicron targeting vaccines would…
RE
03:36pU.S. CDC Activates Emergency Operations Center For Monkeypox Response - Statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
2Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
3TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
5Petrobras : releases teasers for the sale of assets in refining and log..

HOT NEWS