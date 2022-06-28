PG&E seeks more time to apply for nuclear subsidy program

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Power utility PG&E Corp
asked the U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday for a
75-day extension to the deadline to apply for federal funds that
could keep its California nuclear plant open.
In a letter to the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy, the
utility said "an extension is needed to provide PG&E the time to
collect and analyze the information and prepare an application."
The first phase of the $6 billion in funding, called the
Civilian Nuclear Credit program, is aimed at saving nuclear
power plants that are scheduled to retire. The Biden
administration wants to keep those facilities online because the
industry generates more than half the country's carbon-free
electricity.
PG&E's Diablo Canyon power plant is scheduled to shut down
in 2025, but California Governor Gavin Newsom in April said the
state was open to keeping it running to shore up reliability.
In the letter, PG&E said it supported DOE's proposal to
remove the requirement that facilities that receive funding
derive more than half of their revenue in the competitive
electricity market, a qualification that may have blocked
Diablo's eligibility.
DOE proposed the change on June 17 at Newsom's request.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom and Timothy Gardner
Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)