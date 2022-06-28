PG&E seeks more time to apply for nuclear subsidy program

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Power utility PG&E Corp asked the U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday for a 75-day extension to the deadline to apply for federal funds that could keep its California nuclear plant open.

In a letter to the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy, the utility said "an extension is needed to provide PG&E the time to collect and analyze the information and prepare an application."

The first phase of the $6 billion in funding, called the Civilian Nuclear Credit program, is aimed at saving nuclear power plants that are scheduled to retire. The Biden administration wants to keep those facilities online because the industry generates more than half the country's carbon-free electricity.

PG&E's Diablo Canyon power plant is scheduled to shut down in 2025, but California Governor Gavin Newsom in April said the state was open to keeping it running to shore up reliability.

In the letter, PG&E said it supported DOE's proposal to remove the requirement that facilities that receive funding derive more than half of their revenue in the competitive electricity market, a qualification that may have blocked Diablo's eligibility.

DOE proposed the change on June 17 at Newsom's request. (Reporting by Nichola Groom and Timothy Gardner Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)