PGA TOUR Player Harold Varner III Announced as Newest World Wide Technology Ambassador

WWT welcomes Varner to its roster of golf ambassadors in new sponsorship through 2024

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, has named as its newest brand ambassador PGA TOUR player Harold Varner III, whose commitment to providing affordable access to youth in sports aligns with the values that are central to the leadership and workforce of WWT throughout the world.

Varner will begin sporting the WWT logo on his golf bag this week at the American Express PGA TOUR tournament in La Quinta, Calif. He will also appear in strategic marketing campaigns for WWT, as well as through personal appearances at special events for WWT. In addition, he will play in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba this November.

“I'm proud to partner with World Wide Technology, not only for their thought leadership, but for the good they are committed to doing for people and communities around the world. Our partnership extends beyond me and my game, and into my foundation, which is something I'm extremely passionate about,” said Varner. “I'm humbled to have their support in changing the lives of young athletes, because I know they are as equally passionate about innovation, change and growth as I am.”

WWT in turn will support Varner’s foundation, the HV3 Foundation, which strives to bring golf and other sports to young people who might think the opportunity to participate and compete is beyond their reach.

“WWT is impressed not only with Harold’s promise on the Tour, but also with his mission in expanding young people’s access to sports, which resonates with our values at WWT and with our title sponsorship of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba,” says Matt Horner, Executive Vice President at WWT. “WWT is proud to partner with Harold, and we look forward to supporting him on the course and in the communities his foundation serves, helping to fulfill the dreams of young people who are drawn to sports and the joy, confidence and possibilities sports can offer.”

Varner has been a PGA TOUR member since 2016, and he recorded his best finish to date on the PGA Tour last April, tying second at the RBC Heritage. In 2019, Varner started the HV3 Foundation to help remedy the rising cost of entry to sports through financial assistance for equipment, after-school programs and other avenues where an athlete can cultivate his or her passion. For this and other work, Varner was named The Calvin Peete Award winner in 2019, a recognition given by The Calvin Peete Foundation to a leader fueling the future and diversity within the game of golf.

WWT’s sponsorship of Varner builds on the company’s existing involvement in the world of golf as title sponsor of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, which also supports the expansion of youth golf in Mexico and Latin America. WWT is also title sponsor of the APGA Tour’s Pro Golf Association Player Development Program, and currently sponsors other professional golfers including Graeme McDowell and Billy Andrade.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $13.4 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its 4 million square feet of global warehousing, distribution and integration space. With over 7,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 10 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership for diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities. Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China . Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories outside the United States (96 international members). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 216 countries and territories in 28 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion. Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

