Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PGA Tour : A look back at Tiger Woods' winning bag at the 2007 TOUR Championship

09/04/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a point of comparison, take a look at what was in Woods' bag for his iconic TOUR Championship win 11 years later. As we always say about Tiger's setup, the DNA remains the same - and usually the putter, when comparing two points in time. The Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter Woods wielded for 14 of his 15 major victories was in the bag for the wins in question.

A TaylorMade staffer in 2018, Woods' woods were TM rather than Nike. Woods' shafts stay in the family but get a little lighter. Prototype irons built to Woods' specs, same wedge lofts in similar designs...more similarities than differences, to be sure!

2018

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX

5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX

Irons: TaylorMade TW-Phase1 prototype (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 18:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02pPGA TOUR : A look back at Tiger Woods' winning bag at the 2007 TOUR Championship
PU
12:44pInvestors grow wary as stocks hit new highs
RE
12:17pBeef giant Brazil halts China exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases
RE
12:02pPRIME MINISTER : only by acting in solidarity can we solve challenges of irregular migration
PU
11:33aBrazil suspends China beef exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases
RE
11:15aSyria says it welcomes Lebanon's request to import energy
RE
10:12aObservers from NATO countries attended International Army Games competitions
PU
10:12aWORLD BANK : to Support Land Administration, Titling in Lao PDR
PU
09:47aSaudi's SRC signs $533 million refinance deal with social insurance agency
RE
09:37aLower Mississippi River, New Orleans ports reopen to vessel traffic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese firm serves up lab-grown pork in world's top meat market
2U.S. probing fatal Tesla crash that killed pedestrian
3Tesla : Victim of Tesla crash in Texas had alcohol level exceeding lega..
4Saudi Research and Media : state media companies to start moving from D..
5Porsche, Puma to join Germany's DAX as index expands

HOT NEWS