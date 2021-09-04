PGA Tour : A look back at Tiger Woods' winning bag at the 2007 TOUR Championship

As a point of comparison, take a look at what was in Woods' bag for his iconic TOUR Championship win 11 years later. As we always say about Tiger's setup, the DNA remains the same - and usually the putter, when comparing two points in time. The Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter Woods wielded for 14 of his 15 major victories was in the bag for the wins in question.
A TaylorMade staffer in 2018, Woods' woods were TM rather than Nike. Woods' shafts stay in the family but get a little lighter. Prototype irons built to Woods' specs, same wedge lofts in similar designs...more similarities than differences, to be sure!
2018
Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade TW-Phase1 prototype (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
