Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PGA Tour : What's in the bag for Team Thomas?

12/19/2020 | 09:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The PNC Championship is underway this weekend and although the news cycle is dominated by the introduction of Charlie Woods, the other buzz has been around the father-and-son duo of Mike and Justin Thomas. The former FedExCup champ and his long-time PGA Professional father (and coach) are paired with the Woods duo and are an early favorite to compete for the title. Mike, a fine player in his own right, knows Florida golf well and Justin is an obvious asset to the team.

If you look at the bags of the Louisville duo, you will however see a stark difference (beyond the company name).

Justin is a high-speed, high-launch player who requires a setup that gets the ball flight down, all while enhancing or mitigating spin where it's required. Mike, on the other hand, has a set built to get the ball in the air. All of his shafts are on the light side and his utility/iron setup are mid-to-high launch profiles that don't knock spin down all that much.

For better golfers over the age of 60, Mike's bag is a study in efficiency and one to take note of. His wood shafts mitigate spin but not too much, his irons (in combo with the shafts) are forgiving, packed with tech, and will help get the ball up, increase distance, and steepen the descent angle.

Where are they similar? Both of these golf bags are well thought out leaving each player with a ton of versatility and very little to chance. So, in that sense, like father like son.

Mike Thomas WITB

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)
 Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 50 S

3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (13.5 degrees)
 Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 60 S

Utilities: Titleist U510 (2, 3)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue CK Pro 70 S

Irons: Titleist CNCPT CP-03 (5-P, W)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei Red CK Pro 70 S

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (54-14F, 60-12D)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S200

Putter: Scotty Cameron Studio Design Prototype 1.5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Justin Thomas WITB

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX

5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @18.75)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X

Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46-10F @47.5, 52-12F @52.5), Vokey SM8 (56-14F @57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60T @ 60.5)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 14:48:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24aBridgewater founder Dalio's son killed in car crash - tweet
RE
10:24aExplainer-Russia's potent cyber and information warfare capabilities
RE
09:49aPGA TOUR : What's in the bag for Team Thomas?
PU
09:43aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Strong case made for deepening agro-industrial value chains in Central Africa
PU
08:14aExclusive-Blackstone in talks to merge Alight with blank-check acquisition firm-sources
RE
08:04aNew COVID-19 strain spreads more quickly, UK medical chief says
RE
08:03aCOVID : England's chief medical officer says no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines
RE
08:02aCOVID : ENGLAND'S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER SAYS WE HAVE ALERTED THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION AND ARE CONTINUING TO Analyse THE AVAILABLE DATA TO IMPROVE OUR UNDERSTANDING
RE
08:02aCOVID : England's chief medical officer whitty says new covid strain can spread more quickly
RE
07:52aHungarian PM says to extend loan moratorium, cut local business tax
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
3Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Real-Time Network Visibility is Critical for Data Centers
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ