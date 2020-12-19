PGA Tour : What's in the bag for Team Thomas?

The PNC Championship is underway this weekend and although the news cycle is dominated by the introduction of Charlie Woods, the other buzz has been around the father-and-son duo of Mike and Justin Thomas. The former FedExCup champ and his long-time PGA Professional father (and coach) are paired with the Woods duo and are an early favorite to compete for the title. Mike, a fine player in his own right, knows Florida golf well and Justin is an obvious asset to the team.

If you look at the bags of the Louisville duo, you will however see a stark difference (beyond the company name).

Justin is a high-speed, high-launch player who requires a setup that gets the ball flight down, all while enhancing or mitigating spin where it's required. Mike, on the other hand, has a set built to get the ball in the air. All of his shafts are on the light side and his utility/iron setup are mid-to-high launch profiles that don't knock spin down all that much.

For better golfers over the age of 60, Mike's bag is a study in efficiency and one to take note of. His wood shafts mitigate spin but not too much, his irons (in combo with the shafts) are forgiving, packed with tech, and will help get the ball up, increase distance, and steepen the descent angle.

Where are they similar? Both of these golf bags are well thought out leaving each player with a ton of versatility and very little to chance. So, in that sense, like father like son.

Mike Thomas WITB

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 50 S

3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (13.5 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 60 S

Utilities: Titleist U510 (2, 3)

Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue CK Pro 70 S

Irons: Titleist CNCPT CP-03 (5-P, W)

Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei Red CK Pro 70 S

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (54-14F, 60-12D)

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S200

Putter: Scotty Cameron Studio Design Prototype 1.5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Justin Thomas WITB

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX

5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @18.75)

Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X

Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46-10F @47.5, 52-12F @52.5), Vokey SM8 (56-14F @57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60T @ 60.5)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype

Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord