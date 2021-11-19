PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of PSXP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, remind investors of its investigation into whether the officers or directors of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) (“PSXP”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX).



On October 27, 2021, PSXP announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Phillips 66 in a deal valued at approximately $3.4 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, PSXP stockholders will receive 0.50 shares of Phillips 66 for each share of PSXP common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that PSXP’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for PSXP’s stockholders.

