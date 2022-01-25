Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PHP Agency Publishes 2021 DEI Transparency Report

01/25/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHP Agency, Inc., a tech-enabled life insurance field marketing organization, announced today the results of the Company's 2021 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) report. The organization focuses on a powerful two-part vision: transform the culture and diversity of the insurance industry and develop the world's largest financial services marketing organization.

"Once again, PHP Agency demonstrated our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in 2021," said Patrick Bet-David, founder and CEO. "From day one, our mission has been to diversify the life insurance industry. Our agents embody our culture and dedication of PHP to the diverse American middle class. We pride ourselves in providing an opportunity to anyone regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation or background. PHP's mission is to continue championing diversity efforts and inclusivity to become the leader in the life insurance industry."

Driving a DEI strategy has been the foundation of PHP's culture since inception in 2009. Though the life insurance industry continues to remain male-dominant, PHP's agent base is over 53% women. PHP's objective is to continually captivate the upcoming leaders of the industry with an inclusive environment that brings them success while boosting diversity.

"At PHP, you can succeed regardless of your gender or background. From innovation to ingenuity, diversity, equity, and inclusion take center stage here," said Sheena Sapaula, Senior Board Council and Chairwoman of the Field Advisory Board. "And, as a woman of color, I'm proud to be personally and professionally part of that philosophy."

Vital for PHP, transparency is the only true way to track year-over-year progress. The DEI report shows that today, PHP's population consists of 42% Hispanic/Latino, 32% Black/African American, 13% White/Caucasian, and 11% Other. Of that population, nearly six percent make up veterans who have served in various branches of the military. Veterans have a wealth of knowledge and skill diversity that transfers seamlessly into the professional life insurance industry. 

At PHP, emphasizing diversity in the workplace is not only the right thing to do from an ethical standpoint but also a way to keep the best-in-class talent in the industry. America's demographics are changing and shifting from diversity as a minority of the people to a collective majority. As the talent pool grows, organizations must demonstrate equal opportunity for all. 

It is up to leaders to recognize opportunities and ensure that all individuals feel valued and important to overall company success. When the playing field is truly even, employees with the most success in this area will be easy to spot. Diversity and inclusion training proves to be beneficial for senior management and members at all levels of an organization. Awareness is power. Everyone at PHP has a clear sense of what diversity and true inclusion looks like.

Commitment to DEI Transparency: PHP is proud of its mission to enhance diversity in the life insurance industry and will publish the results of its DEI survey annually.

About PHP Agency, Inc.

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency Inc. is a tech-enabled national field marketing organization (FMO). PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is privately headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Contact: Media@phpagency.com

Related Images






Image 1: PHP Agency 2021 DEI



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
10:06aGambia's AFCON Fairytales Continues After Victory Over Guinea
AQ
10:06aVino Vault Expands to the East Coast With Fourth Acquisition
BU
10:06aHampton University to Join the Colonial Athletic Association July 1, 2022
GL
10:06aWARPSPACE Selected for JAXA R&D Project to Consider the Design of Optical Cislunar Communication Architecture for the Lunar Exploration
BU
10:06aHampton University to Join the Colonial Athletic Association July 1, 2022
GL
10:05aIMF warns Fed tightening may delay Asia's recovery
RE
10:05aGift of life michigan utilizing specialist direct's telepulmonology solution to increase organ transplant rates
PR
10:05aSYSPRO Achieves Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) Certification Status
BU
10:05aAlessio Cicero Shares eCommerce Platform, KeepBu's Expansion Plans in the US, Africa and Asia
NE
10:05aNaru Organics to Launch Non-Toxic Self-Tanner This Spring 2022
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2S&P 500 on course to confirm correction, falls 10% from Jan peak
3Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
4Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges
5Wall Street futures down, markets spooked by Ukraine fears, Fed hawkish..

HOT NEWS