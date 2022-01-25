PHP Agency Publishes 2021 DEI Transparency Report

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHP Agency, Inc., a tech-enabled life insurance field marketing organization, announced today the results of the Company's 2021 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) report. The organization focuses on a powerful two-part vision: transform the culture and diversity of the insurance industry and develop the world's largest financial services marketing organization.

"Once again, PHP Agency demonstrated our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in 2021," said Patrick Bet-David, founder and CEO. "From day one, our mission has been to diversify the life insurance industry. Our agents embody our culture and dedication of PHP to the diverse American middle class. We pride ourselves in providing an opportunity to anyone regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation or background. PHP's mission is to continue championing diversity efforts and inclusivity to become the leader in the life insurance industry."

Driving a DEI strategy has been the foundation of PHP's culture since inception in 2009. Though the life insurance industry continues to remain male-dominant, PHP's agent base is over 53% women. PHP's objective is to continually captivate the upcoming leaders of the industry with an inclusive environment that brings them success while boosting diversity.

"At PHP, you can succeed regardless of your gender or background. From innovation to ingenuity, diversity, equity, and inclusion take center stage here," said Sheena Sapaula, Senior Board Council and Chairwoman of the Field Advisory Board. "And, as a woman of color, I'm proud to be personally and professionally part of that philosophy."

Vital for PHP, transparency is the only true way to track year-over-year progress. The DEI report shows that today, PHP's population consists of 42% Hispanic/Latino, 32% Black/African American, 13% White/Caucasian, and 11% Other. Of that population, nearly six percent make up veterans who have served in various branches of the military. Veterans have a wealth of knowledge and skill diversity that transfers seamlessly into the professional life insurance industry.

At PHP, emphasizing diversity in the workplace is not only the right thing to do from an ethical standpoint but also a way to keep the best-in-class talent in the industry. America's demographics are changing and shifting from diversity as a minority of the people to a collective majority. As the talent pool grows, organizations must demonstrate equal opportunity for all.

It is up to leaders to recognize opportunities and ensure that all individuals feel valued and important to overall company success. When the playing field is truly even, employees with the most success in this area will be easy to spot. Diversity and inclusion training proves to be beneficial for senior management and members at all levels of an organization. Awareness is power. Everyone at PHP has a clear sense of what diversity and true inclusion looks like.

Commitment to DEI Transparency: PHP is proud of its mission to enhance diversity in the life insurance industry and will publish the results of its DEI survey annually.

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency Inc. is a tech-enabled national field marketing organization (FMO). PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is privately headquartered in Addison, Texas.

