PHYNET CELEBRATES CONTINUED GROWTH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN THE NORTHEAST WITH NEW AFFILIATION

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhyNet Dermatology, LLC, is proud to announce its latest affiliation with Antonio Cruz, MD, founder and owner of SkinPros, LLC.

“We are excited by our continued growth and look forward to partnering with these talented providers as they continue to serve their communities,” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet CEO. “Our practices are known for their strong local presence and high-quality care. Our affiliation with Dr. Cruz and his associates is an ideal partnership given their reputation for first-rate dermatological care and will allow us to expand our growing footprint throughout New England.”

Led by Dr. Antonio Cruz, SkinPros provides a wide variety of medical, surgical and cosmetic skin care solutions. “My colleagues and I pride ourselves in delivering exceptional patient treatment and outcomes. We are pleased to partner with PhyNet Dermatology which will allow us to focus even more on continuing to provide a second-to-none patient experience” comments Dr. Cruz. The SkinPros practice has grown to include three Rhode Island locations—Providence, Cumberland and Newport—and one location in Swansea, Mass. The practice consists of four board-certified dermatologists as well as specially trained practitioners and office staff. The physicians, in addition to Cruz (MD, FAAD, FACMS), include:

Dr. Erik Domingues (MD, FAAD);

Dr. Katayun Adhami (MD, FAAD); and

Dr. Larry A. Evans (MD, MA, MBA, FAAD).

With more than 100 locations in 16 states across the United States, PhyNet is creating major networks of affiliated dermatologists committed to the highest level of dermatological care. Fueled by a mission to free physicians to focus on their patients, PhyNet assists in the day-to-day management of practices, collaborating with practice staff on everything from clinical operations to new services and treatments.

ABOUT PHYNET

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology, LLC, is a leading physician practice management company. With more than 100 locations in 16 states across the country, PhyNet offers expert oversight, management and support that frees physicians to provide the highest level of patient care and improve patients’ quality of life. By partnering with expert physicians trained in the most advanced medical, surgical and cosmetic solutions and practices with strong local presence, PhyNet is building a national network of practices devoted to providing top-level dermatological care in the communities where they live and work. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit PhyNet.com.

