Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PHYNET CELEBRATES CONTINUED GROWTH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN THE NORTHEAST WITH NEW AFFILIATION

12/13/2021 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PhyNet Dermatology, LLC, is proud to announce its latest affiliation with Antonio Cruz, MD, founder and owner of SkinPros, LLC.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhyNet Dermatology, LLC, is proud to announce its latest affiliation with Antonio Cruz, MD, founder and owner of SkinPros, LLC.

“We are excited by our continued growth and look forward to partnering with these talented providers as they continue to serve their communities,” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet CEO. “Our practices are known for their strong local presence and high-quality care. Our affiliation with Dr. Cruz and his associates is an ideal partnership given their reputation for first-rate dermatological care and will allow us to expand our growing footprint throughout New England.”

Led by Dr. Antonio Cruz, SkinPros provides a wide variety of medical, surgical and cosmetic skin care solutions. “My colleagues and I pride ourselves in delivering exceptional patient treatment and outcomes. We are pleased to partner with PhyNet Dermatology which will allow us to focus even more on continuing to provide a second-to-none patient experience” comments Dr. Cruz. The SkinPros practice has grown to include three Rhode Island locations—Providence, Cumberland and Newport—and one location in Swansea, Mass. The practice consists of four board-certified dermatologists as well as specially trained practitioners and office staff. The physicians, in addition to Cruz (MD, FAAD, FACMS), include:

  • Dr. Erik Domingues (MD, FAAD);
  • Dr. Katayun Adhami (MD, FAAD); and
  • Dr. Larry A. Evans (MD, MA, MBA, FAAD).

With more than 100 locations in 16 states across the United States, PhyNet is creating major networks of affiliated dermatologists committed to the highest level of dermatological care. Fueled by a mission to free physicians to focus on their patients, PhyNet assists in the day-to-day management of practices, collaborating with practice staff on everything from clinical operations to new services and treatments.

ABOUT PHYNET

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology, LLC, is a leading physician practice management company. With more than 100 locations in 16 states across the country, PhyNet offers expert oversight, management and support that frees physicians to provide the highest level of patient care and improve patients’ quality of life. By partnering with expert physicians trained in the most advanced medical, surgical and cosmetic solutions and practices with strong local presence, PhyNet is building a national network of practices devoted to providing top-level dermatological care in the communities where they live and work. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit PhyNet.com.

###


Latest news "Companies"
04:38pL3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pOMNICELL, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pSandpiper group continues to increase position in extendicare inc. to over 12%
AQ
04:37pVOLT RESOURCES : Presentation - Spark Plus Mining Day Webinar
PU
04:37pALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS : ASH 2021 Conference Call Presentation
PU
04:37pARGENT MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - GK PM DG
PU
04:37pM3 BRIGADE ACQUISITION III : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing December 13, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pCORAZON MINING : Company Presentation
PU
04:37pVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Adds M&A to Joel Smejkal's Responsibilities - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pSPLUNK : Log4Shell - Detecting Log4j Vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) Continued
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks edge lower on Omicron fears, awaiting Fed meeting
2Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
3Investors shrug off Boris' warning
4New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
5French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 billion euros

HOT NEWS