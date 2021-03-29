PIC Group : Awarded Staffing Services for the North Valmy Generating Station

NV Energy has awarded PIC Group the staffing services agreement to perform staffing support at North Valmy Generating Station in Valmy, NV through 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, PIC Group will provide NV Energy with Operations and Maintenance staff through to the retirement of the North Valmy Generating Station.

NV Energy selected PIC Group based on its solution-based approach to plant retirement that included a comprehensive end to end approach to staffing, training services and operations & maintenance, thereby addressing NV Energy’s needs throughout the transitional periods of the North Valmy Generating Station.

“PIC Group’s staffing solutions specialize in servicing the complex needs of projects and facilities going through transitional periods, providing power plants and industrial facilities the technical skill sets and qualified personnel to maintain operational readiness and regulatory compliance,” said Frank Avery, President and CEO at PIC Group.

About PIC Group

Founded in 1988, PIC Group, Inc. is dedicated to delivering value by providing global energy services to facilities across four continents – North America, South America, Asia, and Africa. PIC provides O&M Services (Care, Custody and Control), Commissioning and Startup, Documentation & Training and Staffing services and serves the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, pulp and paper and manufacturing industries.

PIC Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 Company. Marubeni is a major Japanese sogo shosha (international trading company) and the third largest global independent power producer (IPP).

(www.picgroupinc.com)

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business including consumer products, food, agriculture, chemicals, energy and metals and power business machinery and infrastructure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005678/en/