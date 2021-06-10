Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PIERRE ET VACANCES: Shareholders Meeting of 1 July 2021 to Be Held Behind Closed Doors

06/10/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conditions for participating and for consulting the preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

PIERRE ET VACANCES (Paris:VAC):

In the context of the sanitary crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in line with the provisions adopted by the authorities in order to limit the spread of the virus, the Shareholders Meeting of 1 July 2021 will be held, at 4:30 p.m., behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend. It will be broadcast live and will be available for replay on the Company’s website (http://www.groupepvcp.com/fr).

The notice of meeting, including in particular the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published on 26 May 2021 in the French bulletin of legal notices, the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), in accordance with Article R.225-73 of the French Commercial Code.

The convening notice for this Shareholders Meeting will be published in the BALO and in a French legal newspaper on 16 June 2021 at the latest.

The conditions for participating in this Shareholders Meeting are described in detail in the above-mentioned notices as well as in the Notice of Meeting which can be downloaded in the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company’s website (Finance / Shareholders Meetings). Shareholders are invited to regularly consult this section which will be updated in particular to provide, as applicable, the final details for participating in the meeting.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulation. Information referred to by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted in the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company’s website.

PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme au capital de € 98 934 630
Siège social : L’Artois – 11 rue de Cambrai – 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:18aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 10 June 2021
PU
03:18aCRYPTOLOGY ASSET P L C  : estimated NAV as of 09/06/2021 is 154.74
PU
03:18aCRYPTOLOGY WEEKLY NAV UPDATE : 9th June 21
PU
03:17aDGAP-DD  : EXASOL AG english
DJ
03:17aEXASOL AG   : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:14aROLLS ROYCE  : to showcase future South Korean naval power and propulsion
PU
03:14aVANGOLD MINING  : Company to Trade as Guanajuato Silver Company
PU
03:14aPublication of the CSSF FAQ providing clarifications on the application of MiFID to Luxembourg Investment Fund Managers (IFMs)
PU
03:14aMÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN  : A 'honeymoon' for the Murnau-Werdenfels cattle
PU
03:14aPIERRE ET VACANCES : Shareholders Meeting of 1 July 2021 to Be Held Behind Closed Doors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls as start of U.S. summer driving season fails to lift fuel demand
2Dollar stuck near 5-month low as caution reigns ahead of U.S. CPI, ECB tests
3Asian shares hold range as investors eye U.S. CPI
4UK house-buying frenzy builds ahead of tax cut deadline - RICS
5COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Leading crypto exchanges scout entry into India despite potential ba..

HOT NEWS