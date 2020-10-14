14 Oct 2020 PIG MARKET UPDATE 14th OCTOBER Pigs

, Prices

The Irish pig price remains steady at €1.60c/kg, but noticeable more optimism coupled with a few extra 2c/kg bonus' going around the pig industry this week. A total pig kill of 69,026 was reported by DAFM for last week, which is a strong kill, especially as there was throughput issues in one independent pig processing plant in the north west last week. With these issues now resolved and the main pig export plants having full Chinese approval restored, demand for pigs is strong.

This is in contrast to the situation across much of mainland Europe, where Coronavirus and ASF continue to disrupt throughput and export opportunities. Tom Hogan said that our nearest neighbours, the UK, continue to lead the way on pig price, and he said this is where the Irish pig industry must aspire towards. At current exchange rates this equates to a price of €1.73c/kg. Hogan continued, 'if all pig industry stakeholders work together towards putting this extra 12-14c/kg into the Irish pig, we have a bright future'.