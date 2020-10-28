28 Oct 2020 PIG MARKET UPDATE 28th OCTOBER Pigs

, Prices

Pig prices remain stable with farmers receiving quotes from €1.60c/kg-1.62c/kg. Reports from pig farmers around the country indicated that 2c/kg above theses official quotes is being paid in the main processing plants. Trade remain good and there are no throughput issues as indicated by the weekly kill of 70,074 last week.

ASF across eastern Europe and in more recent times, in Germany, continues to cause market access disturbance. While the overall world market supply of pigmeat is extremely scarce, the price remains well below figures from this time last year. The Irish price was €1.90c/kg exactly one year ago and rising. Today's pig price in Ireland remains just over the cost of production, but with impending feed price increases, Irish farmers could soon find themselves back in loss making territory in the not to distant future.