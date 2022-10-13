Advanced search
PIMCO global CIO doesn't want big positions on UK debt

10/13/2022 | 10:10am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - PIMCO, one of the world's largest asset managers, said on Thursday it was avoiding large positions on UK debt and hoped that the government would return to the medium term fiscal framework that has worked over the last 20 years.

British government bonds, known as gilts, have been battered since a Sept. 23 mini-budget raised concerns about potentially unsustainable borrowing. That rout forced the Bank of England to step in and calm markets.

Speaking at a media roundtable, PIMCO's chief investment officer for global fixed income Andrew Balls said he did not want to take any big positions on UK interest rate risk given volatile markets and was "fairly neutral" on gilts.

"We have the budget statement at the end of this month and hopefully we will see... a return to the kind of medium-term framework that's worked pretty well over the last 20 odd years," Balls said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)


© Reuters 2022
