PIMCO to focus on high-quality bonds ahead of 'mild' recession

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. bond manager Pacific
Investment Management Company (PIMCO) said on Wednesday it will
focus on high-quality bonds this year due to their higher
returns and the protection they offer should the global economy
economic downturn be deeper than anticipated.
PIMCO, which manages $1.7 trillion in assets, expects
tighter financial conditions caused by higher interest rates to
curb inflation and lead to a recession in developed markets. The
economic contraction should be "mild", but it is preparing for
deeper damage.
"Any recession could further challenge riskier assets such
as equities and lower-quality corporate credit," Tiffany
Wilding, PIMCO’s North American Economist, and Andrew Balls,
PIMCO’s CIO Global Fixed Income, wrote in a report.
"We are focusing on high quality fixed income sectors that
offer more attractive yields than they have in several years,"
they said, referring to instruments such as short-term
government debt or highly-rated corporate bonds.
"Rather than taking greater risks to chase incremental
returns, we’re seeking to make portfolios resilient, targeting
investments that should be able to withstand even a more
significant downturn. In other words, we’re expecting a mild
recession but preparing in case of something deeper."
Bond yields, which move inversely to bond prices, have risen
sharply last year, particularly for short-term debt, on the back
of swift and sizeable rate hikes by global central banks dead
set on fighting stubbornly high inflation.
This has made them more attractive, PIMCO said, adding it
expects the price swings that characterised that area of fixed
income markets last year to subside.
Still, due to continued uncertainty around the inflation
outlook and the extent of the economic downturn caused by higher
borrowing rates, PIMCO expects to remain neutral on duration - a
measure of a portfolio exposure to changes in interest rates.
While corporate debt could perform well during a mild
recession, the fund manager said it plans to favour higher-rated
credit and remains cautious on areas more sensitive to higher
interest rates, such as floating rate and senior secured bank
loans, where it sees "material downgrade and default risk even
at current policy rate levels."
It continues to have an underweight position on equities,
which it sees as overpriced and not fully reflecting current
recession probabilities.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Aurora Ellis)