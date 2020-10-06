Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PINTEC TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:44pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited ("Pintec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PT) pursuant and/or traceable to Pintec’s October 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).

All investors who purchased ADR’s of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the ADR’s of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, you may, no later than November 30, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of ADR’s of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

In October 2018, Pintec completed its IPO in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Receipts at $11.88 per share.

On July 30, 2019, after the market closed, Pintec filed its fiscal 2018 annual report, in which it restated previously disclosed financial results. Among other things, Pintec reported net income of $315,000 for fiscal 2018, compared to its prior disclosure of $1.068 million net income. The Company also disclosed that there were material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs.

On this news, Pintec’s share price fell $0.53, or more than 13%, over the next several trading sessions, to close at $3.40 per share on August 5, 2019.

On June 15, 2020, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2019 annual report and that it anticipated reporting a significant change in results of operations. Specifically, Pintec disclosed that it “erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis” for fiscal 2017 and 2018. Moreover, the Company “announced a net loss of RMB906.5 million in the full year of 2019 due to RMB890.7 million of provision for credit loss in amounts due from a related party, Jimu Group, and RMB200 million of impairment in prepayment for long-term investment.”

Pintec ADR’s are presently trading at $0.94, a nearly 95% decline from the $11.88 per share IPO price.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pHERITAGE GLOBAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pABEONA THERAPEUTICS : rsquo; Board of Directors Forms Special Committee to Oversee Operations, Develop Strategic Direction and Leadership Plan
AQ
04:02pCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 27, 2020
AQ
04:02pGIBSON ENERGY : Confirms 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details
AQ
04:02pINTEGRA LIFESCIENCES : Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results; Will Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on October 28, 2020
AQ
04:02pTAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS : Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco™
AQ
04:02pRED ROCK RESORTS : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Earnings Release Date
PR
04:02pNEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:02pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) Investors
BU
04:02pMSCI : Schedules Earnings Call to Review Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
5K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group