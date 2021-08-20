Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PJ SOLOMON Enters Business Services Investment Banking with the Hiring of Robbie Kelley

08/20/2021 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has entered into Business Services Investment Banking with the hiring of Robbie Kelley as a Managing Director.

Mr. Kelley specializes in facility and residential services M&A and has a distinguished track record in the sector, including advising on many of the marquee recent facility and residential services transactions over the last several years.

“PJ SOLOMON is continuing our mission of expanding into more verticals to serve a broader range of clients,” said the firm’s CEO Marc S. Cooper. “Business Services is a highly attractive vertical, representing more than $200 billion of U.S. M&A volume in 2020. We will continue building out a team of high-quality, senior M&A professionals to cover the entire business services sector and will be announcing additional new hires soon.”

Since forming its partnership with Natixis in 2016, PJ SOLOMON has grown from 35 to over 125 bankers and expanded from its roots in consumer retail to over 14 discreet industry verticals, all while staying true to its heritage of being an industry leader in the sectors it covers.

Mr. Kelley has more than a decade of experience, including senior M&A roles at Truist and Piper Sandler where he was focused on facility and residential services. Over the course of his career, Mr. Kelley has advised on more than 30 M&A transactions representing over $6 billion of enterprise value. He will be based in Minneapolis.

“I am excited to bring my expertise, enthusiasm and exceptional track record within facility and residential services M&A to PJ SOLOMON as it expands its sector coverage and establishes a beachhead in the Midwest,” Mr. Kelley said.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded in 1989, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value through unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit PJSOLOMON.COM.

Media Inquiries

Kalen Holliday
kholliday@pjsolomon.com
914.260.8614


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aBIDEN-OMICS FANTASY : Increasing Taxes on Business is Good for Small Business
PU
09:04aCapacity Building Workshop On Eco-Icbt In Collaboration With The Traffic Light System Program within the framework of the (PARCI /ITRSP)
PU
09:04aSAVE THE DATE : Rum from Jamaica—We Want the Funk!
PU
09:04aMILLER INDUSTRIES : A New Shining Star for Towing and Recovery
PU
09:04aBRIDGESTONE : A tale of two Olympic Games
PU
09:04aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel's shareholders approved reduction of the authorized capital of the Company
PU
09:04aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:04aGARMIN : Dog Training in the Heat
PU
09:04aSEI INVESTMENTS : Recognized as a 2021 Diversity Champion by InvestmentNews
PU
09:04aPETROTEQ ENERGY : Management Update on Filing of Financials
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
4CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
5Gold ekes out gains as virus fears buoy appeal

HOT NEWS