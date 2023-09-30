Sept 29 (Reuters) - PJM Interconnection along with 80 other parties filed a settlement package on Friday to resolve complaints regarding non-performance power charges resulting from a winter storm which brought frigid cold to the United States in December 2022.

The settlement package aimed to resolve 15 separate Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) complaints and the settling parties have requested FERC approve the settlement no later than Dec. 29, 2023.

PJM Interconnection oversees electricity supply in a 13-state region, managing and paying on-call generators to keep power systems running.

"PJM will pause billing of the remaining, unbilled non-performance charges and concurrent disbursement of payments to suppliers that over-performed during storm events," the grid operator said, adding "these changes are expected to take effect in the October billing cycle."

The release said there was "No admission by PJM to any violation of the PJM Tariff or any other wrongdoing."

FERC and the North American Electric Reliability Corp led a joint inquiry into the power outages and blackouts during the storm and found the cold weather caused unplanned electric generation supply losses exceeding 70,000 megawatts.

Winter storm Elliott brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the United States. (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)