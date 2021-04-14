Log in
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works : MMK Group -2-

04/14/2021
STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA 

 
thousand tonnes                 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 %      Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % 
 
Crude steel production          3,300   3,312   - 0.4  3,300   3,022   9.2 
Pig iron production             2,572   2,521   2.0    2,572   2,355   9.2 
Finished products sales,        2,853   2,933   - 2.7  2,853   2,597   9.8 
including: 
Slabs and billets               53      0       -      53      0       - 
Long products                   268     297     - 9.8  268     357     - 24.7 
Flat hot-rolled products        1,570   1,505   4.3    1,570   1,095   43.3 
Premium products, including:    961     1,131   - 15.0 961     1,145   - 16.1 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)         165     202     - 18.3 165     231     - 28.6 
Flat cold-rolled products       184     226     - 18.4 184     245     - 24.7 
Downstream products, including: 612     703     - 13.0 612     670     - 8.6 
Tinplate                        43      38      14.9   43      42      4.1 
Galvanised steel                270     298     - 9.1  270     311     - 13.1 
Polymer-coated steel            126     150     - 16.1 126     109     15.3 
Band                            35      42      - 15.2 35      32      11.4 
Formed section                  26      36      - 28.0 26      44      - 41.9 
Pipe                            12      24      - 48.4 12      13      - 3.3 
Metalware                       97      111     - 12.2 97      108     - 9.8 
Other metal products            2       6       - 72.1 2       11      - 85.1 
Share of premium products       33.7%   38.5%          33.7%   44.1% 
- 2.7% Q-o-Q 
sales of 
finished 
products 
 
- 9.8% Q-o-Q 
sales of long 
products 
               Sales of finished steel products in Q1 2021 decreased by 2.7% q-o-q to 2,853 thousand tonnes mainly due 
               to the build-up of metal products inventories ahead of the construction season. The 9.8% y-o-y increase 
               in sales was due to the completion of modernisation of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500. 
+ 4.3% Q-o-Q 
 
sales of 
hot-rolled     Sales of long products in Q1 2021 were down by 9.8% q-o-q to 268 thousand tonnes due to the restocking 
products       ahead of the construction season. Sales declined by 24.7% y-o-y driven by the scheduled repairs to 
               rolling equipment and an increase in inventories ahead of the construction season. 
 
               In Q1 2021, sales of hot-rolled products grew by 4.3% q-o-q to 1,570 thousand tonnes as a result of the 
- 15.0% Q-o-Q  growing export sales supported by favourable situation on global markets. The 43.3% y-o-y increase in 
               sales was driven by the production growth at Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 after its modernisation. 
sales of 
premium        Sales of premium products in Q1 2021 decreased by 15.0% to 961 thousand tonnes due to the restocking 
products       ahead of the construction season and an increased share of export sales of thick plates from Mill 5000 
               with longer selling periods. The share of sales of premium products in the portfolio was 33.7%. Sales 
               decreased by 16.1% y-o-y, reflecting the change in order mix for Mill 5000 thick plates and higher 
               intragroup sales of cold-rolled products amid the reconstruction of the reverse Cold-Rolling Mill 1700. 
 
               Mill 5000 sales decreased by 18.3% q-o-q to 165 thousand tonnes due to an increase in the share of 
               export orders with longer selling periods. The 28.6% y-o-y decrease in sales was caused by a change in 
- 18.3% Q-o-Q  the order mix. 
sales of Mill  Sales of cold-rolled products in Q1 2021 were down by 18.4% q-o-q to 184 thousand tonnes, due to an 
5000 products  increase in intragroup sales. The 24.7% y-o-y decrease in sales was due to an increase in intragroup 
               sales and the reconstruction of the reverse Cold-Rolling Mill 1700. 
 
               The increase in tinplate sales in Q1 2021 by 14.9% to 43 thousand tonnes was due to the completion of 
- 18.4% Q-o-Q  scheduled equipment repairs. The 4.1% y-o-y increase in tinplate sales reflects higher equipment 
               performance driven by the changes in order mix. 
sales of 
cold-rolled    Sales of galvanised steel in Q1 2021 decreased by 9.1% q-o-q to 270 thousand tonnes, driven by the 
products       build-up of inventories in the distribution network ahead of the construction season. Sales of 
               galvanised steel were down by 13.1% y-o-y. 
+ 14.9% Q-o-Q 
               Sales of coated steel in Q1 2021 decreased by 16.1% q-o-q to 126 thousand tonnes due to pre-season 
sales of       build-up of inventories and a more attractive pricing environment for galvanised steel. Sales were up 
tinplate       15.3% y-o-y, reflecting the low 2020 base amid the spread of the pandemic. 
 
- 9.1% Q-o-Q 
sales of 
galvanised 
steel 
 
- 16.1% Q-o-Q 
SALES OF 
POLYMER-COATED 
STEEL

STEEL SEGMENT TURKEY 

 
thousand tonnes                              Q1 2021 Q4 2020 %      Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % 
 
Finished products sales,                     196     220     - 10.9 196     167     17.0 
including: 
Flat hot-rolled products                     3       7       - 58.9 3       4       - 31.5 
Premium products, including:                 193     213     - 9.3  193     163     18.2 
Flat cold-rolled products                    -       -       -      -       -       - 
Downstream products, including:              193     213     - 9.3  193     163     18.2 
Galvanised steel                             168     163     3.5    168     132     27.4 
Polymer-coated steel                         25      50      - 50.8 25      31      - 20.8 
Share of premium products                    98.5%   96.8%          98.5%   97.5% 
Intersegment sales from Steel segment Russia 145     108     34.8   145     19      648.5 
- 10.9% Q-o-Q 
SALES OF      The sales of finished products in the Turkish steel segment in Q1 2021 decreased by 10.9% q-o-q to 196 
FINISHED      thousand tonnes, reflecting the shortage of semi-finished hot-rolled stock amid unscheduled repairs by 
PRODUCTS      key third-party contractors and challenging weather conditions in Russia and in Turkey in the first 
              quarter, which increased the delivery time of sea cargo. 
 
              A 17.0% y-o-y increase in sales reflects a low 2020 base amid the spread of the pandemic and lockdown 
              restrictions.

COAL MINING SEGMENT 

 
thousand tonnes          Q1 2021 Q4 2020 %      Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % 
 
Coking coal mining       1,282   1,246   2.9    1,282   1,238   3.6 
Coking coal processing   1,356   1,404   - 3.4  1,356   1,442   - 5.9 
Mined                    1,177   1,208   - 2.6  1,177   1,358   - 13.3 
Purchased                114     159     - 28.2 114     84      35.1 
Toll                     65      37      74.7   65      -       - 
Coking coal concentrate  815     837     - 2.6  815     814     0.2 
+ 2.9% Q-o-Q 
COKING COAL 
PRODUCTION 
                   Coking coal production in Q1 2021 increased by 2.9% q-o-q to 1,282 thousand tonnes. Coking coal 
                   production decreased by 3.6% y-o-y due to the challenging mining and geological conditions at the 
                   Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine. 
- 2.6% Q-o-Q 
                   Coking coal concentrate production in Q1 2021 decreased by 2.6% q-o-q due to convention loading 
COKING COAL        restrictions and preparation of faces for re-mounting. The output of coal concentrate remained flat 
CONCENTRATE        year-on-year. 
PRODUCTION

MMK GROUP'S

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE (ESG) 

                ? On 21 January 2021, BSI issued a report confirming the reliability of MMK's statement on its 
                  greenhouse gas emissions. This is the first BSI verification among Russian and other CIS companies to 
HIGHLIGHTS        the latest version of ISO 14064-1:2018. 
 
                ? In March 2021, the ISS international rating agency changed its ESG Corporate Rating outlook for MMK 
                  from "D+" to "C". The rating upgrade reflects the Group's continued strong performance and commitment 
                  to UN corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives. 
 
 
                                     Q1 2021 Q4 2020 %     Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % 
 
LTIFR                                1.20    0.53    126.4 1.20    1.09    10.1 
Gross air emissions, thousand tonnes 47.5    50.5    - 5.9 47.5    42.8    11.0 
Specific air emissions, kg/tonne     14.4    15.2    - 5.3 14.4    14.2    1.4 
+ 10.1% Y-o-Y 
ltifr         The LTIFR for Q1 2021 increased by 10.1% y-o-y to 1.20, reflecting the increased number of accidents on 
              the back of adverse weather conditions (icy conditions of roads). The Group continues to implement 
              initiatives to address the root causes of accidents and improve the production safety culture. 
 
              Specific air emissions in Q1 2021 increased by 1.4% y-o-y to 14.4 kg per tonne due to an increase in air 
+ 1.4% Y-o-Y  emissions from power facilities as a result of the colder winter period of 2021. 
SPECIFIC AIR  In Q4 2020, specific air emissions decreased by 5.3% q-o-q to 14.4 kg per tonne driven by the 
EMISSIONS     implementation of measures to decrease dust emissions. 
 
                ? The favourable conditions in global markets coupled with seasonal growth in demand in Russia will 
                  positively impact the Group's sales in Q2 2021. In May 2021, the reverse Cold-Rolling Mill 1700 is 
                  expected to be commissioned, which, given our 100% utilisation of premium products, will positively 
                  impact the structure of the Group's sales portfolio. 
 
                ? The beginning of the construction season in Russia and positive dynamics of global prices for metal 
OUTLOOK           products amid the continued shortages in foreign markets will support the growth of prices for MMK 
                  Group's metal products in Q2 2021. 
 
 
                ? CAPEX for Q2 2021 is expected to grow q-o-q, in line with the implementation schedule for projects

