PK : Appoints Dinesh Venugopal to Chief Executive Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PK, the global digital services firm that helps the world's most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future, today announced that Dinesh Venugopal has been named chief executive officer effective Nov. 2, 2020.

A results-oriented business leader and innovator, Venugopal brings more than 25 years of management and digital services industry experience to PK.

"Across our key industry verticals, PK is experiencing unprecedented growth in large part due to a tectonic shift we're seeing toward a digital-first approach," PK Co-Founder Vijay Ijju said. "Dinesh's unique technology services and product engineering background coupled with his experience growing and scaling businesses compliments PK's efforts to take a leadership position in experience-led engineering services. We have full confidence that Dinesh will help us further accelerate as we continue to build a preeminent experience engineering firm."

Prior to his appointment at PK, Venugopal was president at Mphasis, where he led its digital business unit across all industry verticals and drove above industry growth while increasing profitability. Venugopal has been a key player in driving transformative business growth, while supporting relationships with leading consumer and technology brands.

"The PK founders have built a great company and I'm excited to be a part of the next phase of its rich history and growth," Venugopal said. "Over the past few years, PK has invested in building a best-in-class experience-led engineering platform and industry vertical solutions. I look forward to accelerating the growth opportunities ahead of us and realizing our vision to become the leading digital native services firm."

PK Co-founder Vivek Kumar said he and Vijay look forward to working with Venugopal for years to come. "The rapidly changing market dynamics have created a unique opportunity for PK to accelerate its current growth while leveraging our core business strengths and investments made over the last several years," Kumar said. "Dinesh's strong management experience, corporate development background and complementary skillsets will help shape PK as we continue our global expansion."

Over the past few years, PK has undergone significant growth and transformation to become the preeminent experience-led engineering firm with layered vertical expertise. Its intellectual property and unique integrated solution offerings around loyalty, API and RPA, among others, have empowered clients to achieve new levels of high-value outcomes.

"The PK founders have done a fantastic job laying the groundwork to accelerate by building an extraordinary base of talent at the company, leading digital capabilities and a great set of customers," said Julius Genachowski, a PK board member and managing director at The Carlyle Group. "We are excited to welcome Dinesh and believe his impressive experience driving industry-leading growth and operational excellence will help fast track the company for sustainable high growth."

About PK

PK is the experience-led engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for client's customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK, backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, is over 3,800 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com.

