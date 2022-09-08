Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PKN Orlen invests in high-tech wind turbine and infrastructure inspection companies

09/08/2022 | 06:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at their petrol station in Warsaw, Poland

GDANSK (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen has invested in two companies that make systems that improve wind turbine efficiency and carry out automated infrastructure inspections.

The investments are in Eologix Sensor Technology and Invert Robotics Group and were made through PKN Orlen's venture capital fund Orlen VC, the company said on Thursday.

Orlen did not disclose the value of the investments.

Austria-based Eologix Sensor Technology makes systems monitoring turbine blade angles, turbine element placement and frost detection, which can help to increase turbine efficiency by up to 20-30%, Orlen said in a statement.

The system can be installed on new as well as existing turbines.

Ireland-based Invert Robotics Group develops machines to automate inspection processes for industrial infrastructure, necessary to extend its lifetime. These tasks are currently performed by technicians in what can be an expensive and dangerous process, Orlen said.

"Acquiring and efficiently implementing innovation determines the competitive position of Orlen Group," the company's chief executive Daniel Obajtek said in the statement.

He first announced the investments in a post on Twitter.

Orlen VC's portfolio also includes industrial cybersecurity solution provider ICSec.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Patrycja Zaras; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 87.58 Delayed Quote.22.17%
WTI -0.72% 81.521 Delayed Quote.15.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31aDenmark plans $13 billion in guarantees to energy companies -Finans
RE
06:28aPKN Orlen invests in high-tech wind turbine and infrastructure inspection companies
RE
06:24aWomen make small gains in leadership of private German banks
RE
06:24aThailand targets higher rice exports of 7.5 million tonnes this year
RE
06:21aMARKETMIND : The 75bp club
RE
06:15aSteve Bannon to surrender Thursday to face New York indictment
RE
06:15aItaly's ad market seen slightly lower in 2022, says MFE exec
RE
06:09aExplainer-How America casts and counts its votes
RE
06:05aEU boosts support to southern African military mission in Mozambique
RE
06:04aSpecial Report-How U.S. regulators allow ethanol plants to pollute more than oil refineries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
2New Nokia Industrial 5G fieldrouter to extend private wireless capabili..
3New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
4Bailey sends markets into a panic
5Asian stocks extend rally; oil steadies at pre-invasion levels

HOT NEWS