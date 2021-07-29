PL 820 S has concluded the drilling of appraisal wells on the Iving discovery

MOL Norge AS, operator of production licence 820 S, has concluded the drilling of appraisal wells 25/8-21 S and 25/8-22 S on the 25/8-19 S (Iving) oil and gas discovery.

The wells were drilled about 8 kilometres northwest of 25/8-11 Ringhorne on the Balder field in the North Sea, about 200 kilometres west of Stavanger.

The 25/8-19 S (Iving) discovery was proven in 2019 in reservoir rocks from the Palaeocene (Heimdal Formation), the Early Jurassic (Statfjord Group), the Late Triassic (Skagerrak Formation) and in basement rock.

Before appraisal wells 25/8-21 S and 25/8-22 S were drilled, the operator's resource estimate for the discovery was between 2 and 11 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent in the Skagerrak formation.

The primary exploration target for well 25/8-21 S was to encounter the oil/water contact in sandstones in the Skagerrak Formation. The secondary exploration target was to evaluate the petroleum potential in the basement rock reservoir.

The primary exploration target for well 25/8-22 S was to evaluate the petroleum potential in sandstones in the lower part of the Statfjord Group and in the Skagerrak Formation. The secondary exploration target was to evaluate the petroleum potential in the Heimdal Formation and basement rock.

The results show that the appraisal wells will lead to a downward adjustment of the resource estimate in the Skagerrak Formation in 25/8-19 S (Iving), but it is still too early to give an updated estimate for the discovery.

The licensees will assess the results in the Skagerrak Formation in combination with other petroleum-bearing levels and discoveries in the area for further follow-up.

For more information see full press release from the Operator at the NPD webpage.