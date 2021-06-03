Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PLANT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, "High Environmental Value” certification

06/03/2021 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- PAT obtains the Level 3 HVE label for its aeroponics culture
- A label that addresses the requirements for responsible and sustainable sourcing of cosmetic industry customers.

Regulatory News:

Reflecting several months of continuous improvements in its environmental certification process, Plant Advanced Technologies PAT (Euronext Growth™- Paris - FR0010785790 - ALPAT), a plant biotech company specialized in the identification, optimization and production of rare new active plant compounds for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and crop protection, was awarded the Level 3 HVE "High Environmental Value” (“Haute Valeur Environnementale” or HVE) label for its entire horticulture and aeroponics culture.

Recognition of its environmentally-friendly agricultural practices
This label recognizes the environmental performances of agricultural practices under a program regulated by the French Ministry of Agriculture. Based on French environmental law (Grenelle de l'environnement) and highlighting a global approach to environmental performance, this regulation defines three certification levels, with the highest level rewarded by being granted the level 3 HVE label. The company has in this way fully met the "High Environmental Value” requirements based on biodiversity, phytosanitary strategy, fertilization management and water resources management.

A label offering value-added differentiation and competitive advantages
The Level 3 HVE label offers PAT an additional competitive advantage based on the value-added differentiation of active compounds now manufactured in a certified greenhouse. It also recognizes PAT’s efforts in deploying its "exemplary rare molecules production" approach and reinforcing its sustainable development policy.

By guaranteeing responsible sourcing and production, Plant Advanced Technologies is ideally positioned to address the needs of the cosmetic market.

A label that supplements ISO 9001 certification
Highlighting its quality approach and policy of social and environmental innovation, this Level 3 HVE label supplements of the ISO 9001 quality certification obtained in 2015.

Laurence OUDIN, QHSE and Regulatory Affairs Officer at Plant Advanced Technologies PAT commented: “We are very proud to have been awarded this label which will strengthen the responsible positioning of our products by attesting to the good practices distinguishing our horticulture and aeroponics culture until now implemented in the absence of this certification. Our quality, safety and environmental assurance system, and now this certification, will help us address the needs of all our partners. In addition to demonstrating the commitment to improving our practices on a proactive basis, it also offers a concrete illustration of the environmental approach deeply rooted in our company’s DNA.

______________________________

About PAT
Plant Advanced Technologies (PAT) is a plant biotechnology company specialized in the identification, optimization and production of rare new active plant compounds for cosmetics, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and fine chemicals markets. PAT possesses unique plant-based expertise with a portfolio of worldwide patents (PAT Target Binding® and Plant Milking®)

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is listed on Euronext Growth™- Paris
ISIN: FR0010785790 - Ticker: ALPAT
Reuters ALPAT.PA - Bloomberg : ALPAT : FP

For more information about the “HVE” label, consult the website of the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food (in French)

https://agriculture.gouv.fr/certification-environnementale-mode-demploi-pour-les-exploitations


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aSFI Community Grants Support Collaboration on Education, Climate, Indigenous Relations, Urban Forestry, and Biodiversity
GL
11:30aThe Victory Bank Funds $100 Million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
GL
11:30aZRG Acquires Leading Media and Entertainment Advisory Firm Sucherman
GL
11:30aEVEREST  : Secures VFA License to Provide Regulated DeFi Globally
BU
11:29aOccupational Employment and Wages in Providence-Warwick — May 2020
PU
11:29aOccupational Employment and Wages in Birmingham-Hoover — May 2020
PU
11:29aOccupational Employment and Wages in Huntsville — May 2020
PU
11:29aHANSEN TECHNOLOGIES  : Strengthens EMEA Leadership with Appointment of John McKeown
PU
11:29aCHAIN REACTION CYCLES  : Riding pants buying guide
PU
11:28aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Stocks drift as investors turn cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls
3Bitcoin is a "farce"- Amundi CIO
4Shares of retail favorite AMC nearly double, company woos investors with free popcorn
5European stock traders place their blockbuster bets in the dark

HOT NEWS